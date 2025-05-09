Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025, predicts a financial upswing

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your confidence is the safest weapon Stay calm in the love affair and take issues lightly. Overcome professional challenges through a positive attitude. Wealth will also flow in today. Virgo Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025: Stay calm in the love affair and take issues lightly. (Freepik)

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. You must be ready to share emotions and stay calm while having disagreements. Continue your discipline at work. Wealth will also be positive. Health will be normal.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos dictate the romantic affair and keep the lover in high spirits. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. You should be accommodative in the love affair and be a good listener. Stay away from an extramarital affair and also take your partner into confidence. Married females may have trouble at the house of the spouse but ensure the troubles are settled.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Focus on productivity as minor issues may come in. Some IT and animation professionals will have to rework the projects as the client may not be happy. This may drain morale. However, be confident about your knowledge and this will work in your favor. Bankers, accountants, media persons, academicians, and botanists will have a tight schedule while IT and healthcare professionals will also consider relocating abroad. Businessmen should avoid all arguments and exchange of words with government authorities.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and this will help you make crucial financial decisions. You may plan a vacation with family as the monetary status permits that. Some females will succeed in inheriting a part of the family property while the second part is also good for businessmen to launch new ideas and they will find foreign funds coming in. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the office.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There may be minor challenges associated with breathing while some Virgos will recover from minor ailments. Pregnant females must avoid riding a scooter or engaging in adventure sports. You may also be careful about the diet. Some Virgos may also have a viral fever today. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)