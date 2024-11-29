Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 astro tips for business expansions

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No challenge will make you anxious Resolve love-related issues diligently. You may play a major role in the official project, obtaining a promotion. Do not overspend money as minor issues exist. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Despite problems in the relationship, you will have a happy day.

No major hurdle will impact the love life today. You will also be happy to give the best professional results. Pay attention to the wealth today. Health is normal.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Despite problems in the relationship, you will have a happy day. Avoid all arguments today. Instead, praise your partner and support the work your lover does. Always be open in communication. Those who had a breakup in the past can expect something exciting in their love life. Single Virgo females will receive a proposal in the first half of the day. You should also not let a third person dictate things in the love life, including siblings and parents.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with team members. This will help you in team tasks. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks that may seem challenging but ensure you meet the deadline without compromising the quality. Academicians, healthcare persons, copywriters, botanists, and police persons will have a normal day. However, IT professionals will need to rework certain parts of the task which may test their patience. Those who are keen to quit a job can put down the paper as interview calls will come in hours.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may trouble you today. Avoid large-scale investments and do not entertain large donations. Females may get into monetary disputes with siblings. Some Virgos will be happy to clear all pending dues. Your child studying abroad will need to pay the tuition fees and ensure you have the finance in the coffer. Businessmen will see partnerships working out in financial support and this will also lead to business expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

It is wise to skip oily and greasy food and consume more fruits and vegetables today. Adventure trips should be avoided as the planets do not favor adventures today. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and help in keeping health problems at bay.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)