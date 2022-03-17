Virgo Horoscope predictions for March 17: Work on your communication skills

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is a good day to enjoy with family and friends and create memories. Arrival of a relative may help keep the domestic aura chirpy and exciting. It's a good idea to plan a group trip and enjoy the day to the fullest. Those who have been planning to change the scenery or take a break from a normal routine, they may try something new. Meeting new people or engaging yourself in hobbies may work wonders for you.

Your excellent health condition may allow you to spend time with parents or kids and listen to them and give your valuable suggestions on something important. New parents may find this new journey wonderful and rewarding.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Virgo Finance Today

This is an excellent day on the financial front. A house warming party is foreseen or some may splurge on home renovation. Some may achieve their financial goals and have enough to lead a luxurious and comfortable life with loved ones.

Virgo Family Today

Homemakers may be busy decorating their space and spend time gardening. You may get chance to connect with old friends after a very long time and relive the old and wonderful time with them.

Virgo Career Today

Stars are not favorable on the professional front. You may not get promoted or receive the expected salary hike and it may make you stressed. Try to work on your communication skills in order to get good opportunities.

Virgo Health Today

You are enjoying your good health, now you should plan spending time doing things you love the most. It may help manage your mental health and increase happiness quotient.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may take a day off and plan a short trip with your partner. Doing different things to make your partner happy may work wonders.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Color: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026