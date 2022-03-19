Virgo Horoscope predictions for March 19: A positive day foreseen

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Today your lucky stars may make your life blossom and boost your creative abilities. Others might appreciate a skill that you may have taken for granted, so use this opportunity to post your work or accomplishments on a wider platform or even on social media. It could turn into a lucrative source of income. Your resolve to achieve success may make you create your path, taking you closer to your goals. Trust your creative abilities and be confident about your success. Your recent achievement may bring a desire for bigger and better experiences in key areas of your life. It’s time to say yes to more of everything. The burst of vitality and energy you may witness today can speed up the pace of your life and bring an end to delays. Even the most stagnant project or venture will gradually pick up speed over the coming day and bring favourable results.

Virgo Finance Today

Today is a good time to get organized, especially if your financial affairs have gotten out of control. If you’re eager to get your tech or digital business up and running or take it to the next level, apply yourself now and success would soon be yours.

Virgo Family Today

Today you are likely to have the motivation to make changes in the house and get things done your way. You may get to spend more time in the company of your children, which is likely to keep your family members in a cheerful mood.

Virgo Career Today

This is likely to be a positive day for salaried people. You may receive some new job offer or a long-pending promotion or increment may materialize today. Making improvements in your work is likely to get you through any rough patch and get yourself noticed by those that matter.

Virgo Health Today

Health issues relating to joints and bone should not be ignored as they may snowball into a major concern. Seek medical attention at the earliest. You should avoid working more than your capacity because your body's resistance to stress and fatigue will remain a little weak.

Virgo Love Life Today

To taste success and achieve success on the romantic front, you may need to put in a lot of effort. Singles might face problems in pursuing an individual, who they have a crush on.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

