Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Virgo Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Financial prosperity is predicted

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Financial prosperity will also be at your side today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take up challenges today

The relationship demands more communication. Overcome professional challenges through discipline. Financial prosperity will also be at your side today.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair productive today. Give up egos at the workplace to attain success. Both health and wealth will be positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be diplomatic while discussing controversial topics and avoid hurting the beliefs and concepts of your lover. You need to be accommodating and must also shower affection on the lover. Consider the emotions of the lover and value the feelings while making crucial decisions. The second part of the day is good to take a call on the future of the relationship. Your ex-flame may be back into life, and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful not to break the marital relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will be tested today, and it is crucial to take up new tasks at the workplace. Those who have recently joined an organization may get opportunities to prove their caliber today. In case you have a job change in the plan, go ahead with it, as interviews will be lined up. You may also expect a raise in salary today. The second half of the day is suitable for signing new business deals as well as partnership deeds. Students will clear the examination, and job seekers will crack interviews today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity, but you should also be careful about blind investments. Take the guidance of a financial expert, who will help to augment the wealth. Females may see a hike in roles, which will also result in a change in salary structure. Those who are keen to try their luck in speculative business can confidently go ahead. The second part of the day is also good for buying a vehicle.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. You will recover from a major illness. However, some females will complain about skin-related infections. Children may have oral health issues and may also develop minor bruises in the second part of the day. It is also good to be careful while using a wet floor. You may also add more nuts and fruits to the diet and give up oil.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today for September 20, 2025: Financial prosperity is predicted
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On