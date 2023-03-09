Virgo Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Change is in the air

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, blooming with health and energy, you may encounter a newfound interest in sports today! Finances back you up strongly. You can choose to spend your money but investing the surplus can turn out to be a good idea. An important meeting might get delayed at work giving you more time to prepare. Business owners can expect a slow day today. Your love life seems to be an epitome of romance. Couples can thank the stars for this blissful period. Affectionate gestures from your partner can leave you quite teary. Family members are likely to come together for a celebration. You may welcome a new member in your family. Things may work out on their own today. Travelling is discouraged as it can mess with your lifestyle changes.

Virgo Finance Today

Welcome the extra income today. You may loop in from multiple sources. Financial decisions are likely to turn in your favor. You may have to think about wealth management as finances get out of your hand.

Virgo Family Today

A new member is likely to entertain your family. New perspectives may challenge the old ones but in a positive manner. Youngsters can enjoy some alone time today. This is a good time to buy something for your family and surprise them with a sweet gesture.

Virgo Career Today

The day may go quite slow at work. You might feel quite relaxed and a little bored. Enjoy this freedom while you can. Not every battle is yours, let things take their own course of action at work.

Virgo Health Today

Your body may feel light as a feather today. You are in for a treat as your mind feels quite relaxed today. A little exercise routine can help burn those extra calories. Don’t let the opinions of others affect your mood or mindset at all.

Virgo Love Life Today

Passion is likely to overcome you and your partner as Cupid’s bow strikes you hard. You may express your love in a grand manner. Friendships can turn into romantic relationships as love presides over all other emotions today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

