Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: Watch your mouth!

Virgo Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: Watch your mouth!

horoscope
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Dear Virgo, your daily astrological predictions for September 18, 2022 suggests, you may need to stay away from controversies and heated arguments.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2022: Dear Virgo, you may need to show patience in legal matters.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2022: Dear Virgo, you may need to show patience in legal matters.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Dear Virgo, you may need to show patience in legal matters. You may have complete clarity on funds. You may be sensitive to relationships. Today may not be a good day on the family front so think before you say anything, be clear in your speech. Let there be no chance of any miscommunication. You may be interested in some charity work. You may proceed wisely. There may be continuity in work. You may not take any risk. You may need to stay away from controversies and heated arguments. You may bring in complete discipline in your life. You may be positive towards your spouse. You may win the trust of your beloved and may fulfill your responsibility. You may move forward with ease. Love relations may improve.

Virgo Finance Today Economic activities may pick up pace and there may be support of associates. Profits accrue from the business that you have just started paying attention to. New strategies and goals are likely to work in your favour.

Virgo Family Today Virgo, you may need to wait for an appropriate opportunity to express yourself freely to your family members. You may feel some discomfort at home. You may not be ready to sacrifice more than your capacity for your loved ones. Your thoughts may not align with other members of the family.

Virgo Career Today You may keep working in a smart way. You may increase your focus on policies and rules. You may pay attention to your professional routine. You may not keep tasks pending and solve them fast. Your emphasis may be on keeping the higher management in your favor.

Virgo Health Today Your health may stay good. You may feel an increase in your enthusiasm. Because of seasonal changes, you may take some precautions to stay fit. You may be careful while performing asanas at the yoga center.

Virgo Love Life Today You may have a good emotional balance with your spouse. You may keep your mind strong and may say important things to loved ones. You may have a fun trip with your loved one.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out