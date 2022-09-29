Virgo Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Wait for a big surprise in love

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today, Virgo natives may also find it harder to balance their personal and work life. It would be prudent to keep them apart. Some of you may lack confidence and creativity as your plans and ideas may face delays. Trust in your ability will help you give your best. Planning your budget well would ensure your healthy bank balance which would encourage you to make the best of the cash you have available. Virgo natives may enjoy good health with regular exercise and consuming a balanced diet. The day is suitable for all types of travel. Do not miss this opportunity to visit relatives and friends, feel free to get behind the wheel. Virgo students might do reasonably well in their exams or scheduled interviews and manage to crack the important step with good grades. If you’re eager to beautify your home, inspiration could come from family and friends as you add colour and atmosphere where needed.

Virgo Finance Today Virgo individuals’ financial condition is likely to get strengthened with an increased flow of funds. No difficulty is posed in retrieving funds that have been blocked for some time now. New projects can be begun now as you would now have the availability for the required funds.

Virgo Family Today Virgo natives’ children are likely to make satisfactory progress in their field. You are likely to be inclined to leave the office earlier and spend some time with family members to do something creative. You may enjoy a memorable time together.

Virgo Career Today On the professional front, Virgo natives are likely to experience some hurdles and may suffer some delays in the attainment of their objectives. Virgos should seek alternative career options even one from overseas; as there are indications of experiencing some difficulties and problems.

Virgo Health Today Towards the end of the day, Virgo natives are likely to be able to recover from any previous illnesses. Massage would stimulate and relax the body and mind. Your good eating habits would prevent developing eating disorders.

Virgo Love Life Today It's possible that you and your spouse's relationship may become a little boring and monotonous. Make some efforts to spice up the relationship. Your partner may face some issues at the workplace or in academics and will need your support and attention.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

