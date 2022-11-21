Weekly Career Horoscope for 21-27 November, 2022: Pay attention to detail

Aries: This week, you may be of great assistance by getting rid of anything in the office that is no longer required or lucrative. Inspect your financial standing carefully. You should probably start looking for a new job if you aren't generating enough money at your current one. There may be lingering resentment or covert manipulation going on at your workplace. Have the fortitude to let go of negative emotions.

Taurus: After last week's frenetic energy, it looks like this week will be a time to unwind. Your major project work will be completed, and you can devote your time to resting and recharging. Stay stress-free by solely thinking happy thoughts in this predicament. Learn something new that will help you advance in your field or develop some skills that make you stand out of the herd.

Gemini: The week ahead will need you to upgrade your skillset in preparation for any challenges from those below you in rank. Superiors will be impressed by your bravery and self-assurance. Your co-workers will be extremely encouraging, as they will sympathise with your plight and refrain from standing in your way. If you need assistance finishing a project that might significantly improve your financial situation, don't hesitate to ask for it.

Cancer: People who refuse to follow standard practises can be a major source of frustration. There's an uneasy vibe that makes it appealing to look into other career opportunities or continue your learning. Now is the moment to make a positive impression with regard to your public reputation. If you have to give a performance assessment, you'll be able to put on your best diplomatic face. Do your best to avoid ambiguity.

Leo: You don't have to make any drastic changes overnight, but remember that this is your life. If you aren't happy in your job, now is the time to figure out why you're not and what will make you happy in your career. You have a firm grasp on what it is you desire and will do whatever in your power to obtain it. Now is the time to put your incredible strength to good use and take concrete action.

Virgo: During the week, you will devote your whole attention to tasks and work, but remember to schedule some downtime as well. This week, your intellect will be as fertile as it gets. The workplace will value the new ideas, possibilities, and solutions you provide. Your significant other probably doesn't share your enthusiasm for your hard workdays. To succeed, your task requires careful attention to detail.

Libra: This week will provide much-needed progress to several previously stagnant situations. Collaboration and creative problem solving can help the group reach a decision. Invigorating days like this will help with marketing activities and business trips. Avoid risks that can derail your financial situation. Any debt to buy an expensive item for the household should be avoided.

Scorpio: This week, recognition and favourable exposure might be yours if you're open to the changes occurring all around you. Remember to always have the ideal at the forefront of your thoughts and feelings. This is not the week to procrastinate! If you don't already have an online presence to showcase your skills, you should start one since you never know who could come across it and offer you a lucrative position.

Sagittarius: This week, you'll have the chance to seize some fantastic prospects. In order to be successful in both your career and personal life, you should prioritise leasing your work. Even if you may feel stressed out by your workload, it's important to make time for your health and wellbeing anyhow. This week will be physically taxing, so you may need a helping hand to overcome the challenges you face.

Capricorn: Once you come to terms with the fact that others do not share your viewpoint, you will enjoy this time. Asking for a raise now or requesting funds for professional development will likely be granted. What starts as a fling at work may develop into something more serious. Currently, you are at the peak of your abilities in any group endeavour. Be realistic about what you're capable of achieving.

Aquarius: After a long period of hard work and dedication, you'll see some success in your professional life this week. You deserve every one of the good things that are coming your way now. Don't be shocked if opportunities you formerly believed were out of reach present themselves, such as promotions, pay hikes, deals, or even collaborations. Be grateful for the support you have received from your teammates.

Pisces: The efforts you put in will eventually pay off. People who have been meaning to contact you after hearing positive reviews from existing clients could do so. Focusing intently will start to pay off, although perhaps not in the way you had envisioned. You could get a better deal elsewhere, either in terms of pay or working conditions. Finding a new work during this week will be easy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779