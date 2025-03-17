Weekly Career Horoscope for March 17-23, 2025

Aries: You will have power in words right now. These words must be spoken with judgment and wisdom, and you must speak truthfully. Being patient sometimes works against the feeling that you have been waiting for everybody to get some kind of sense. You should stand by what you believe; however, know that sometimes, giving a warning shot helps things mellow down a bit. Getting clear and balanced in expressing things allows for assertiveness to flourish. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Pixabay)

Taurus: When overthinking, trust in yourself rather than getting lost in the detail. You are a lot smarter than you give yourself credit for, and your gut won't lie to you. If something feels right, run with it. Fear of spoiling just gets in the way, and sitting in action gives clarity. Direct action, with precision, brings others to safe action. Work with assurance, and any decisions made show success during this week. Without a doubt, the roadblocks can only clear up on your go.

Gemini: Be prepared for lightbulb moments this week! There will be flashes of creativity in the unlikeliest places—perhaps whilst at work, running errands, or even mid-conversation. Do not let these bright ideas slip away—write them down, think over them, and allow your mind to wander in any direction in which the idea takes you this week. The trick right now is the ability to balance your creativity and logic. With too much rigidity, let some imagination come in.

Cancer: Waiting always feels like forever, yet sitting still will not bring answers any quicker. There is no point in worrying about the things that are outside your control. So if you have been hoping to hear from a job, promotion, financial news, or buying, then do not just wait. Follow up and show some initiative! Keep the ball in motion! And if you indeed are not in control, contemplate if there is anything you can do right now. Moving, no matter how slow, gains momentum.

Leo: This week may be busier than ever, but the way you handle this perception is paramount at this point. See ways of moulding scenarios that allow you to find solutions rather than regular frustrations. Compliments bring their reflection onto you, so turn and take that deep breath, suffocate any undue stress, and feel that things will be solved. Your confidence will be of unrighteous benefit to you; use it to take action for a change.

Virgo: Not everybody will see things your way, and that is OK. Conflicted opinions might lead to arguments at work. However, that does mean you have to go absolutely against your vantage point to appeal to others. Love what you believe in and have an open ear towards the opinions of others. Compromise is not always the answer; sometimes, showing your personal belief with fortitude leads to clarity. Stay away from insipid gossip.

Libra: Difficult conversations are not made of disappearances when they are avoided. This week is for facing them squarely. An honest discussion is what life calls for, whether about work or money matters. You might be uncomfortable with saying or showing what has been on your chest, but, in reality, once you get past that very first expression, the relief comes quite comfortably. Holding in anything only raises obstacles around you. Stand up for yourself.

Scorpio: This week should be spent getting the necessary work done, as the multitasking environment that exists shall help you in getting to most things quicker. Instead of stressing about a backlog that needs completion or money matters to be resolved, dive right on in and tackle one thing at a time. You make the best progress when you keep yourself organised and trust your ability to juggle everything. With every check on your to-do list, you will have a better grasp on life.

Sagittarius: This week might throw up some surprises for you, yet adaptability looms as a major player. So, rather than battling sudden unforeseen changes around corners, learn to accept them. Chaos is believed to contain within itself a unique brand of opportunity. Career-wise, something may not go as expected. Just remember that every detour breeds its purpose. The block of this moment could be good for you so it is pushing you to something better.

Capricorn: There will be some setbacks here and there this week that will test your patience, but it's of paramount importance you don't get easily side-tracked by them. Whether it is in the form of technological hitches, belated replies, or tiny monetary issues, remember to take a deep breath and try not to get upset. Negativity only increases the difficulty. Some fun and flexibility make for good coping skills for any hindrance.

Aquarius: You do not deserve a reaction to every opinion. Be watchful this week of what you let into your mind space—unnecessary worrisome thoughts and negative voices may come in to cloud you off from right thinking. Take a step back and don't worry about this noise. Let your gut be your guide; doubt borne outside your spirit never helps. Take care of your peace, orient yourself by your wisdom, and focus on what matters.

Pisces: This week, teamwork is the secret weapon you must use. Though comfortable and acquainted with lone wolf tactics, you must understand that teamwork carries a person further. So, remember to ask for help or discuss ideas; another perspective can make obstacles shift into opportunities in no time. With the correct people by your side, every step, be it towards your career or financial path, flows more smoothly. A shared vision fuels commitment.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

