Weekly Chinese Horoscope from April 1-7, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) For those born in the Year of the Rat, this week's energy feels mysterious. If you have a strong gut feeling or feel like you have special powers, get ready for some really strange experiences. Let's look at this week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: April 3

In matters of love, it's important to balance what you want with what your partner wants. Finding this balance will lead to success in your relationships.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 5

When it comes to friends, watch your spending. You might end up spending more than you planned while hanging out with friends or going shopping.

Lucky Day in Career: April 6

In your job, don't judge people based on things like their age, gender, or where they come from. You might miss out on working with some really talented folks.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

For Ox folks, keep your eyes peeled for chances this week. When you sense an opportunity, go all in! That's how you'll reach your goals and make your dreams come true. The universe is cheering you on.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, be careful to notice warning signs and don't ignore them. Trust your instincts—they often know what's best, even if your brain disagrees.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 7

When hanging out with friends, don't go overboard. With Mercury Retrograde happening, it's easy to make mistakes if you're not careful.

Lucky Day in Career: April 2

At work, think about where you want to go next and who you want to work with. This is especially important if you're dealing with a bad work situation.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

For Tigers, trust your gut feelings this week and believe in yourself. If you're determined, nothing can stand in your way. But if you let negative thoughts hold you back, you might miss out on good things coming your way.

Lucky Day in Love: April 3 & 4

In love, take things slow and steady. It's not the right time for big changes or risky moves. Instead, appreciate what you have and pay attention to any warning signs. Your instincts will guide you on what to do next.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 5

When it comes to friends, watch out for anyone toxic in your circle. They might be trying to cause trouble because they're jealous of you. Don't ignore your instincts—if something feels off, take action.

Lucky Day in Career: April 7

In your career, things will go smoothly this week. Use this time to think about your future goals and come up with new ideas. While it's not the time to put them into action just yet, planning ahead will set you up for success later on.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

For Rabbits, the energy this week is all about kindness and spreading love wherever you can. Whether you do this by helping out at a charity, participating in a fundraiser, assisting an elderly neighbor, or any other act of kindness, it's up to you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 2

In love, be cautious. This energy might attract people who drain your energy or narcissistic individuals.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 3

You're encouraged to be more outgoing than usual this week. Spend time with loved ones and enjoy their company.

Lucky Day in Career: April 5

In terms of your career, there's not much significant energy around it right now. It's a good time to maintain the status quo and focus on other aspects of your life.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

For Dragons, remember that you're exactly where you need to be. Avoid self-sabotage, as it could make you lose out on good opportunities. Keep moving forward confidently.

Lucky Day in Love: April 2

In love, focus on yourself this week, even if you're in a relationship. Take care of yourself and listen to your body, heart, and soul.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 3

Some of you might feel pressured by social expectations. It's important to set healthy boundaries when you feel overwhelmed.

Lucky Day in Career: April 5

In your career, things will continue to go smoothly. You might find more fulfillment by focusing on other areas of your life this week.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

For Snakes, your energy is strong this week. Focus on what truly matters to you, and this will guide your blessings to where they're needed most.

Lucky Day in Love: April 5

In love, be generous and creative. If you have a date, make it memorable and impressive. Remember, life is for living!

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 6

In your friendships, things might feel a bit rough, especially if you sense that changes are needed within your social circles. Trust your instincts and listen to them.

Lucky Day in Career: April 7

In your career, it's time to push forward with the ideas you've proposed, the plans you've set in motion, and the goals you've envisioned. This week is all about taking action and making things happen!

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

For Horses, this week's energy emphasizes the importance of paying attention to your health and what you consume. What you eat and drink can affect your energy levels, so consider doing an energy cleanse by sticking to vegetarian or vegan food for a day.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, don't let the fear of rejection hold you back from pursuing your goals. However, it's crucial to respect others' boundaries and consent. If someone isn't interested, it's important to accept it and keep moving forward.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 7

In your friendships, expect your social life to be lively this week. However, be cautious of gossip and lies that may circulate.

Lucky Day in Career: April 7

In terms of your career, it's likely to be the highlight of your week. Be prepared for pleasant surprises and positive developments.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goats, this week is all about being true to yourself and not compromising for anyone else. You're the favorite child of the cosmos right now, so let your true light shine brightly.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, prioritize your own needs above others', especially if they haven't shown the same consideration for you. It's also a good time to let go of relationships where there's a mismatch between words and actions.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 2

In friendships, some of you may make new connections this week, while others might find their social and work lives intertwining.

When it comes to your career, be vigilant for any sneaky behavior, particularly if someone is abusing their power for personal gain. Stay wary of situations that may start to feel a bit like a cult for some.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

If you're feeling the need to be more introverted this week, listen to that feeling and give yourself some alone time. Many of you will find yourselves feeling creatively inspired during this time.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, don't let yourself become burdened in a relationship that's supposed to be a partnership. It's important to break free from habits and behaviors that don't support your well-being.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 2

In friendships, some of you may be on the verge of a major breakthrough in your life. This might make others jealous, so consider wearing a protective charm to keep negativity at bay.

Lucky Day in Career: April 6

In your career, you're ready to take on bigger opportunities. Don't hold yourself back, and don't let anyone convince you that you're not capable of achieving great things.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For Roosters, this week's energy encourages you to spend more time reflecting and being inward-focused. This can lead to valuable insights and meaningful experiences.

Lucky Day in Love: April 6 & 7

In love, trust your own feelings and instincts rather than letting others' opinions sway you. If you're interested in someone but face disapproval from family members for biased reasons, remember that it's their issue to deal with, not yours.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 5

In your friendships, expect a fulfilling social life this week, especially if you've been working on improving your overall well-being and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Day in Career: April 3 & 4

When it comes to your career, don't let anxiety take control. Practice meditation and grounding techniques to help you stay present and calm when you're feeling overwhelmed.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luck is on your side this week, but not necessarily in the way you expect. Simply by being true to yourself, even if it means challenging the status quo or causing some waves, the universe will support you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 5

In love, it's important to find closure from the past and not let ex-partners have too much power over you. Consider seeking professional help, such as counseling, if you're struggling to move on.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 3

In your friendships, your social and romantic lives may overlap this week, especially because toxic individuals could disrupt both. Be mindful and don't tolerate bullying or negative behavior from others.

Lucky Day in Career: April 5

When it comes to your career, you'll find success by following your intuition and doing what feels right to you. Expect innovative solutions and exciting insights to emerge!

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

It's important not to let yourself get overwhelmed this week. If you start feeling anxious, take a few moments to breathe and avoid taking on too much. Some of you may need to work on reducing your tendency to always try to please others.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, always remember that a strong relationship is built on love and trust. Even when you and your partner disagree or argue, try not to treat them like an enemy. Maintaining love and respect is key to preserving trust in the relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 6

In your friendships, you might feel pressured or anxious in social situations this week. Remember that it's okay to step back and set boundaries if you need to. Don't feel obligated to engage if it doesn't feel right for you.

Lucky Day in Career: April 5

When it comes to your career, things will progress as usual as long as you prioritize teamwork. Honoring the spirit of collaboration and cooperation will help you navigate any challenges that