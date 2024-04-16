Weekly Chinese Horoscope from April 15-21, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, the energy encourages you, Rat, to be open and receptive to what comes your way. Your manifestation powers are strong, but they'll only work when you allow fate to play its part. Have faith that things will unfold for you at the right time. Let's explore why these three Chinese zodiac signs will face challenges in 2024.(Freepik)

Also Read Chinese Horoscope for April 2024: Your lucky day as per your Chinese zodiac sign

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Lucky Day in Love: April 17

April 17 marks a lucky day for your love life. However, be cautious if you sense someone trying to come between you and your partner. Trust your instincts to navigate any potential challenges.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 18 & 19

On April 18 and 19, pay attention to any red flags in your social circles. If you feel like fake friends are around you, don't ignore the signs. Even if you think you can handle them, be aware that they might betray you.

Lucky Day in Career: April 21

April 21 is highlighted as a significant day for your career. Be mindful of your surroundings, but keep your judgments to yourself. If you notice any injustices or unfavourable situations at work, it might be wise to start exploring better opportunities elsewhere.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This week presents a crucial moment for you, Ox. You can either close a long-standing chapter in your life or continue on your current path. Remember, the choice is ultimately yours, but cosmic energies advise against allowing manipulative individuals to emotionally manipulate you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 21

April 21 brings a fortunate day for matters of the heart. However, instead of focusing on external relationships, the cosmos suggest directing your attention inward. Taking time for self-care and personal reflection will prove more beneficial than seeking validation from others.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 17

On April 17, consider embracing your introverted side and taking a break from social engagements. Rest and recharge your spirit, as doing so may lead to unexpected blessings and opportunities.

Lucky Day in Career: April 18 & 19

April 18 and 19 are highlighted as auspicious days for your career endeavours. Approach your professional interactions with kindness and a focus on building positive relationships. If someone isn't willing to meet you halfway, don't hesitate to redirect your efforts elsewhere. There are plenty of opportunities waiting for those who appreciate your efforts.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

This week's energy emphasizes the importance of collaboration and celebrating camaraderie, Tiger. Engage with others as part of a team and be open to forming meaningful connections that could last a lifetime.

Lucky Day in Love: April 20

April 20 brings a fortunate day for matters of the heart. When it comes to love, trust your own desires and instincts. Don't let external opinions dictate your romantic decisions. Whether you choose to remain single or pursue a relationship, follow your heart.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 21

On April 21, pay attention to your social interactions, particularly outside of your usual collaborative groups. Be cautious of red flags and be discerning about who you consider a true friend.

Lucky Day in Career: April 20

April 20 marks a significant day for your career, with some Tigers potentially on the brink of a major change or promotion. Stay true to yourself, and don't let others' paces influence your path. Trust in what works best for you and continue to pursue your goals with determination.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

This week, Rabbit, it's crucial to stay resilient and avoid self-sabotage. Be kind to yourself and prioritize self-support, especially when faced with challenges. Remember, you're your own best friend, so treat yourself with compassion.

Lucky Day in Love: April 21

April 21 brings a lucky day for matters of the heart. Be honest with yourself about your relationship dynamics, especially if your partner seems hesitant to fully commit. Remember, your worthiness of love isn't defined by someone else's actions.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 20

On April 20, your social circle will serve as a source of strength and support. Don't hesitate to reach out to friends when you need them, even if it's just to have some fun and distract yourself from stress. Surrounding yourself with loved ones can help you approach each day with a renewed perspective.

Lucky Day in Career: April 18 & 19

April 18 and 19 are highlighted as auspicious days for your career. Don't let fear hold you back from seizing promising opportunities. Embrace growth and learning, and be your own biggest cheerleader in pursuing your professional goals.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

This week's energy prompts you, Dragon, to be honest and open with your feelings, especially with yourself. Consider journaling your thoughts or allowing yourself to express emotions through crying. Healing for your soul awaits on this journey of self-discovery.

Lucky Day in Love: April 16

April 16 brings a fortunate day for matters of the heart. Embrace the luck and camaraderie in your romantic relationships. Surround yourself with those who resonate with you authentically and gracefully distance yourself from those who don't. Trust that genuine connections will flourish without the need for force.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 17

On April 17, be mindful of your social interactions. Watch out for friends who may flake on you last minute or individuals who exhibit dishonest behavior. Stay true to yourself and prioritize relationships built on honesty and trust.

Lucky Day in Career: April 19

Avoid starting anything new at this time and instead focus on maintaining stability and consistency. A period of good fortune may be on the horizon, so take things slowly and trust in the timing of your professional journey.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

The universe has singled you out for special attention this week. Expect to encounter only the finest experiences and watch as obstacles effortlessly vanish from your path.

Lucky Day in Love: April 18

In matters of the heart, it's vital to maintain honesty with yourself. If you find yourself unhappy in a relationship, it's crucial to acknowledge your feelings. For single Snakes, it's advantageous to sever ties with past romantic connections to pave the way for new opportunities.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 20 & 21

Take time to nurture your friendships on April 20 and 21. Surround yourself with loved ones whose presence brings comfort and joy to your heart.

Lucky Day in Career: April 21

In your professional endeavours, remember that teamwork is key to success. Embrace collaboration within your work circle, but be wary of falling into the trap of people-pleasing. Maintain a positive presence while also asserting your needs and boundaries.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

This week brings potent energy your way. Trust in your decisions and pursue them with unwavering determination. With belief in your capabilities, you're destined for success.

Lucky Day in Love: April 21

In matters of the heart, you'll experience a sense of blessing and radiance. Let your inner glow shine not only in your romantic relationships but also in every aspect of your life. Remember, your love life is interconnected with all aspects of your being.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 21

This week, you may prefer solitude over socializing. Honour your boundaries and prioritize self-care without feeling guilty about it. Stand firm in your decisions and focus on nurturing your well-being.

Lucky Day in Career: April 18

In your professional pursuits, rely on your intuition and take action where you feel compelled to. Trust your instincts, and don't hesitate to seize opportunities as they arise.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, amidst life's stresses and anxieties, remember to cherish the goodness around you. Incorporate amethyst into your daily routine, either by wearing a pendant or meditating with a palm stone, to stay grounded and centered.

Lucky Day in Love: April 16

In matters of the heart, victory awaits you this week. Whether it's finding new love or strengthening existing relationships, remember that love is an ongoing commitment that requires consistent effort and presence.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 15

Opportunities abound in your social sphere this week, particularly in professional contexts. Embrace extroversion and networking, as it can lead to auspicious outcomes and pave the way for success.

Lucky Day in Career: April 17

In your career journey, authenticity is key. Embrace your unique ideas and consider venturing into new territories. Expand your professional network by connecting with potential partners and collaborators, as collaboration may lead to prosperous endeavours.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

This week's energy is empowering you to embrace your true self without worrying about external judgments. Trust in the supportive cosmic forces guiding you forward.

Lucky Day in Love: April 17

In matters of love, strive for balance between your relationship with your partner and your relationship with yourself. Finding harmony between the two aspects will lead to fulfilling outcomes.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 18

Your social interactions may seem sluggish or uncertain this week. Don't take any fluctuations personally. If focusing on your personal projects requires withdrawing from socializing, prioritize your needs without guilt.

Lucky Day in Career: April 21

While the career landscape appears stable, avoid making drastic changes or pursuing new ventures. Instead, maintain focus on your current responsibilities and tasks. Consistency will lead to success in your professional endeavours.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week calls for a shift in approach towards being more receptive rather than actively pursuing outcomes. Trust in the universe to deliver the rewards you rightfully deserve, as cosmic energies align in your favor.

Lucky Day in Love: April 21

In matters of love, maintain boundaries between work and romance. While mixing the two may seem exciting, it could lead to complications in the long term. Focus on preserving the harmony in your personal relationships.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 20

Your social circle serves as a source of support and comfort during this time. Lean on your friends and loved ones for emotional nourishment and companionship, allowing their presence to uplift your spirits.

Lucky Day in Career: April 20

In your professional endeavours, prioritize collaboration and positivity. Cultivate harmonious relationships in the workplace, as fostering peace and goodwill will contribute to your success in the long run. Remember, what you give out will come back to you in return.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

This week presents you with a whimsical and dynamic energy, offering more opportunities than you might realize. Avoid self-sabotage and embrace your free will to navigate through these choices with confidence.

Lucky Day in Love: April 20

In matters of love, prioritize your own needs alongside those of your partner and family. By nurturing yourself, you can cultivate joy and happiness for everyone involved in your relationships.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 18

Set healthy boundaries and prioritize self-care if socializing feels overwhelming this week. Taking time for yourself to relax and recharge in your safe space is essential for maintaining balance and well-being.

Lucky Day in Career: April 17

In your professional life, maintain positive and friendly interactions with your colleagues. While fostering good relationships is important, be mindful not to overestimate the depth of these connections. Focus on productive collaboration without expecting too much from others.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This week, Pig, you'll find solace and happiness whether surrounded by others or enjoying your own company. Embrace this time of tranquillity to nurture your spirit and find renewal.

Lucky Day in Love: April 20

In matters of the heart, remember to prioritize what truly matters to you amidst a sea of options. Stay true to your deeper desires, and don't be swayed by superficial qualities.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 15

Your social interactions may vary in their outcomes this week, but don't let it stress you out. Take this opportunity to prioritize self-care and focus on your own well-being above all else.

Lucky Day in Career: April 16

For your professional endeavours, consider both your current situation and future aspirations. If you're bursting with energy and ambition, unleash your creativity and take charge of your career path.