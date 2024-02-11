Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 11-17, 2024 predicts turbulence in work life

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Unleashing the True Potential of Aquarius Embrace the innovative ideas flooding your mind this week. With Jupiter guiding your house of thoughts, now is the perfect time to manifest your dreams into reality. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 11-17, 2024: As an Aquarius, your intellectual nature has always been a guiding force.(Aquarius Horoscope 2022)

As an Aquarius, your intellectual nature has always been a guiding force. However, this week's astral alignment signifies that your innovation, and willingness to challenge conventional ideas, will become even stronger. Your unconventional viewpoints will put you at the center of conversations and allow you to see opportunities that others overlook.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Romance seems to be dancing its way to you this week. Under Venus' tender glow, an intense conversation may stir up passion in unexpected ways. The old-fashioned Aquarian resistance to being tied down could experience a crack in the armor, making you consider the charms of a long-term relationship. It's all about allowing emotions to flow naturally, being open to conversations, and most importantly, following your heart without worrying about the future.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

As Saturn journeys through your work sector, professional responsibilities could seem challenging, but fret not, dear Aquarius! Your out-of-the-box thinking is all set to transform challenges into opportunities. Perhaps a quirky approach to an age-old process at work will receive accolades, turning all eyes towards you. There may be disagreements or misunderstandings, but remember, your natural communication skills will always lead to fruitful negotiations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Mercury moving into your finance sector might signify an unexpected expenditure. Don’t let it unnerve you; instead, try to view it as a pathway to building an effective money management system. Also, Jupiter's alignment signals that financial wisdom is likely to flow. Watch for the advice you receive this week - it may hold the key to stabilizing your finances.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

In the health arena, it's crucial to tune in with your inner self and body signals. You might be high on energy, with the vivacious Sun highlighting your health sector. Channel this energy into active routines and a healthy lifestyle. Stress may try to creep in, but practicing mindfulness and ensuring adequate sleep can be your keys to wellness this week. A simple outdoor stroll could also do wonders for your emotional health.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857