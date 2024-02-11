 Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 11-17, 2024 predicts turbulence in work life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 11-17, 2024 predicts turbulence in work life

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 11-17, 2024 predicts turbulence in work life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 11, 2024 02:55 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for Feb 11-17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your intellectual nature has always been a guiding force.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Unleashing the True Potential of Aquarius

Embrace the innovative ideas flooding your mind this week. With Jupiter guiding your house of thoughts, now is the perfect time to manifest your dreams into reality.

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 11-17, 2024: As an Aquarius, your intellectual nature has always been a guiding force.(Aquarius Horoscope 2022)
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 11-17, 2024: As an Aquarius, your intellectual nature has always been a guiding force.(Aquarius Horoscope 2022)

As an Aquarius, your intellectual nature has always been a guiding force. However, this week's astral alignment signifies that your innovation, and willingness to challenge conventional ideas, will become even stronger. Your unconventional viewpoints will put you at the center of conversations and allow you to see opportunities that others overlook.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Romance seems to be dancing its way to you this week. Under Venus' tender glow, an intense conversation may stir up passion in unexpected ways. The old-fashioned Aquarian resistance to being tied down could experience a crack in the armor, making you consider the charms of a long-term relationship. It's all about allowing emotions to flow naturally, being open to conversations, and most importantly, following your heart without worrying about the future.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

As Saturn journeys through your work sector, professional responsibilities could seem challenging, but fret not, dear Aquarius! Your out-of-the-box thinking is all set to transform challenges into opportunities. Perhaps a quirky approach to an age-old process at work will receive accolades, turning all eyes towards you. There may be disagreements or misunderstandings, but remember, your natural communication skills will always lead to fruitful negotiations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Mercury moving into your finance sector might signify an unexpected expenditure. Don’t let it unnerve you; instead, try to view it as a pathway to building an effective money management system. Also, Jupiter's alignment signals that financial wisdom is likely to flow. Watch for the advice you receive this week - it may hold the key to stabilizing your finances.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

In the health arena, it's crucial to tune in with your inner self and body signals. You might be high on energy, with the vivacious Sun highlighting your health sector. Channel this energy into active routines and a healthy lifestyle. Stress may try to creep in, but practicing mindfulness and ensuring adequate sleep can be your keys to wellness this week. A simple outdoor stroll could also do wonders for your emotional health.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On