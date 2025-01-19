Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, January 19-25, 2025 predicts positive wealth

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, say no to gossips Ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks at the workplace. Financially you are good & a love affair will also give you bright moments. Health will be normal. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope January 19- 25, 2025: Minor clashes or ego-related tussles will be there in the love life.

Devote more time with the lover and you may also consider taking it to the next level. Be disciplined at the workplace and take up new roles with confidence. Both health and wealth are positive.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Minor clashes or ego-related tussles will be there in the love life. It is wise to spend more time together and discuss the issues. Spend more in the relationship and also value your partner. Be committed and shower affection. This will boost the love affair. Some natives may get hooked up in office romance which if not properly handled may cause serious consequences. Married females may see the interference of a third person in life to be annoying.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will pave the way for appraisals or promotions. You may also accept a change in responsibility. Government employees can expect a change in location while IT, healthcare, media, legal, judiciary, automobile, and management professionals will be fortunate to find opportunities abroad. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be happy to receive an admission. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues but sooner they will be sorted out. They are going to have work-related journeys to promote their ventures.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will cause trouble. A previous investment will bring in a good return. You may also clear all pending dues while businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. Those who invest in stock and speculative business will be fortunate to get good returns. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Spend more time with the family and do not let the office stress impact the family life. Some seniors will develop chest-related issues and this can be serious if went unchecked. For those who are suffering from ailments, the chances of recovery are high. Children should be careful as minor allergies or virus-related infections will be there.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)