Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, July 6-12, 2025: Smart investments this week

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, ensure you break the barriers The romantic relationship will be cool and professionally you’ll be successful. Ensure you prefer smart investments for a safe future. Health is also good. The romantic relationship will be cool and professionally you’ll be successful.

Fix love-related problems this week to enjoy a great life ahead. Continue your commitment a work and ensure you also prefer safe investments. Health is normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Fall in love this week. You will see someone special in the first part of the week. You may confidently propose to receive positive feedback. Ensure you both spare more time for each other. You may prefer a vacation this week where you both will learn about each other, which will help in making crucial decisions. The second part of the week is good to take a call on the future while some females will face the heat of resistance from parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Take up new responsibilities that will also test your professional mettle. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website. You may be assigned new projects and ensure you handle them diligently. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade and some entrepreneurs will also venture to territories abroad.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and you will settle all pending dues. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. There are chances that a friend will ask for financial help in the first half of the week. You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. You will have a celebration at home and will need to contribute a significant amount.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will come up. However, some females will develop skin infections and children will also have viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption. You should also avoid driving at a high speed, especially at night.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

