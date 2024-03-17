 Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 17-23, 2024 predicts financial stability | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 17-23, 2024 predicts financial stability

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 17, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for March 17-23, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Look to settle all disagreements with the lover.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay cool even in tense hours

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 17-23, 2024. Ensure you take up new challenges and show the mettle to obtain good results.
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 17-23, 2024. Ensure you take up new challenges and show the mettle to obtain good results.

A happy love life complemented by a successful professional one is the takeaway of the week. Financially you’ll be good and health will also be at your side.

Look to settle all disagreements with the lover. Ensure you take up new challenges and show the mettle to obtain good results. No major financial issue will trouble you, making it easy to make monetary decisions. You are also good in health this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Keep a distance from female coworkers as minor gossip may come up which can even impact your love life. Be open in communication and this will make relationships fruitful. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Handle every love-related problem with a positive attitude and you will see the difference.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Look for opportunities to display your mettle at the office. New opportunities come with responsibilities and your success lies in maximum utilization. You may expect a hike in the status of the job. Junior employees need to work hard to be the favorite of the seniors. Those who look for opportunities abroad will have success. Students will clear competitive examinations and businessmen will also make new partnership deals.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will trouble you. Wealth will flow in as you will see even good returns from a previous investment. All pending dues will be cleared. Take the help of a financial expert to manage funds. This week is good to make investments in stock trade, and speculative business. Entrepreneurs will receive funds and expanding the business will not be a challenge anymore. You can also consider buying a property or a vehicle this week.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop cardiac issues that will need immediate medical attention. Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors. Pregnant Taurus females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain.

Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. Some Aquarius natives may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the week. You may also join a gym or a yoga class.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

