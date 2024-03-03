 Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 3-9, 2024 predicts unpredictable love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 3-9, 2024 predicts unpredictable love life

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 3-9, 2024 predicts unpredictable love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 03, 2024 03:00 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for Mar 3 -9,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your financial forecast indicates a blend of caution and boldness.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace Change with Optimistic Fervor

This week, Aquarius, you are on a veritable roller coaster of cosmic influences that encourages you to embrace change with open arms and a heart full of optimism. Your usual unconventional approach to life will come in handy as you navigate through a series of unexpected events that challenge your adaptability.

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Mar 3 to 9, 2024: This week, Aquarius, you are on a veritable roller coaster of cosmic influences that encourages you to embrace change with open arms and a heart full of optimism.

Aquarians, get ready for a week filled with unpredictability, but fear not, for this is your playground. Your innovative nature thrives under these circumstances, pushing you to break free from conventional shackles. As the stars align, urging you to venture into the unknown, your quest for knowledge and truth will be invigorated. Relationship dynamics are in flux, so expect to re-evaluate your connections with those around you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Single or coupled, the love cosmos sends mixed signals this week, Aquarius. But, as the master of reading between the lines, you’ll find these cosmic teasers rather amusing than confounding. Those in relationships will find it a ripe time to infuse their partnership with fresh energies; think unorthodox date nights or revisiting dreams you’ve shelved.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

In the realm of work, your visionary talents are in the spotlight, demanding you to take center stage. Don’t shy away, Aquarius. This week, expect to navigate through professional waters with a mix of intuition and intellect, striking a balance that impresses both cohorts and superiors. An opportunity to spearhead an innovative project could arise; seize it with both hands.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial forecast indicates a blend of caution and boldness. While your inventive mind may dart towards new investment avenues, the stars advise a meticulous evaluation. This week, expect financial dialogues to take precedence, potentially with a mentor or advisor who can offer sage wisdom. Daring ideas for increasing your wealth may pop up, courtesy of your inventive streak, but apply practical filters before diving in.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Health takes a front seat this week, Aquarius, with the stars emphasizing restoration and rejuvenation. Your energy levels might fluctuate, pushing you to find a harmonious balance between activity and relaxation. Consider innovative fitness routines that break the monotony; your unconventional soul craves excitement even in wellness. Nutrition-wise, exploring uncharted dietary terrains could invigorate not just your body but also your adventurous spirit.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
