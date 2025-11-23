Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, November 23-29, 2025: Good fortune, work recognition and more this week

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, positive vibes lead the way Forward Fresh ideas bring happy moments and open doors. Stay gentle in your words, listen well, and let good thoughts brighten your steps this week. Aquarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You move into a week full of fresh thoughts and joyful experiences. Your unique vision will help you see things differently, inspiring others around you. Conversations go smoothly, and your ability to listen gives you an advantage. You may feel excited about trying something new, whether it's a skill, a place, or an activity.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

This week, love feels playful and full of softness. Couples may decide to do something new together like learning a new dish or going on a simple outing. Your connection feels light-hearted and fun. Your partner will enjoy your humorous side and caring tone. If you're single, a casual conversation could give rise to a sweet feeling. Be yourself and show care for others, and someone might notice the spark in you. Happiness in love comes from small, thoughtful actions.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your creativity shines at work. You may come up with a fresh idea that your team admires. Your problem-solving nature will help you tackle tricky situations. Try to stay patient in team discussions, as others will appreciate your cool, friendly attitude. You may get a chance to help or guide someone, which increases your confidence.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Money matters continue to feel settled. You may have a good balance between what you earn and what you spend. Even if a big temptation to shop appears, remind yourself to spend wisely. You might receive a small reward or pending payment this week. This is a great time to plan your money with care and attention. Simple budgets, saving money, and spending on meaningful items can lead to lasting happiness.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may begin the week feeling energized and inspired. Use this energy to maintain your daily habits. Simple home workouts, gentle stretching, or a light walk outside will help your body feel active. Drink water regularly and avoid skipping breakfast. You may also feel good when you include more greens and seasonal fruits in your meals. Take care of your mind by relaxing and avoiding too much screen time.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)