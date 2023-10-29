Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts pressure

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Life is a journey with an unknown destination Happy love life is what waits for you this week. Your professional life will be good and this will reflect in your finance. Be careful about your health. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023. Ensure all troubles in the love life and well handed to make the bonding stronger.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Those who are single will have reasons to smile this week. You may come across someone interesting at an official function, family event, while traveling, or at a restaurant. As the stars of romance are kind to you, you may receive a positive response to the proposal. Some couples will have frequent fights but is good to reconcile as things may lead to chaos. Some Aquarius females may not be happy in their love life and may consider even walking out of the relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be creative at the workplace. Keep your clients happy with discipline, commitment, and performance. Office politics will do no good this week and also evade professional conspiracies. Sales and marketing persons will travel a lot while female natives will face extreme pressure from the seniors. Ensure you do multitasking which will keep the management happy. Those who are into arts, music, painting, acting, and other creative profiles will see good opportunities this week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

You will see opportunities to augment wealth this week. Some new ideas will work out, bringing in good returns. Professionals can expect a promotion or hike in the role which will reflect in the income. Artists and creative persons will sign new contracts for a better package. Businessmen will also find new partnership deals that will bring in good returns. You need to wisely invest the money, especially in the stock market or property.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Have a good week in terms of health. No major health problem will trouble you. However, some children may have a viral fever or throat infection and may miss school. A thorough medical checkup is good for health. Take a nutritious and balanced diet and stay away from fatty food.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

