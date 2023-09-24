News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Sept 24-30, 2023 predicts resolution of issues

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Sept 24-30, 2023 predicts resolution of issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 24, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for September 24-30, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week is a good time to communicate with your partner

20th January to 18th February

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says - Dive Deep, Aquarius! Your Week Awaits

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, September 24-30, 2023. This week is a time of self-discovery and inner exploration for Aquarius.

Aquarius, this week is all about taking deep dives into your emotions and inner thoughts. The stars are encouraging you to take a moment to step back from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and get in touch with yourself. Don't be afraid to be introspective and explore your feelings – you might just discover something new about yourself.

This week is a time of self-discovery and inner exploration for Aquarius. The stars are urging you to take a break from your busy schedule and spend some time with yourself. Whether that means meditating, journaling, or just taking a long walk-in nature, make sure you make time for yourself this week. Additionally, this is a good time to evaluate your relationships, career, and finances – is there anything that needs to change? Take a step back and reevaluate your priorities to make sure you're living a life that's aligned with your values.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

If you're in a relationship, this week is a good time to communicate with your partner about any concerns or issues that have been bothering you. The stars are aligned in your favor for productive and honest communication. If you're single, this week is a good time to reflect on what you want in a partner and set your intentions for future relationships.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, Aquarius, you may find yourself feeling stuck in your current job. Use this time to reassess your career goals and figure out what steps you can take to move forward. Don't be afraid to reach out to mentors or peers for advice and guidance. Networking could lead to new opportunities down the road.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

The stars are encouraging you to be mindful of your spending habits this week. Take a closer look at your budget and identify any areas where you can cut back. Additionally, this is a good time to evaluate your investments and make sure you're on track to meet your financial goals.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

This week, focus on taking care of your mental health. Make time for self-care activities like yoga, meditation, or a bubble bath. Additionally, be mindful of your sleep schedule and try to prioritize getting enough rest. Your mental well-being is just as important as your physical health, so don't neglect it.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

