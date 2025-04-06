Weekly Horoscope Aries, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts shortage of funds

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ideals Be sensible in the relationship. Take up a new responsibility at the office to prove the diligence. Minor financial issues will stop you from making major investments. Aries Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: The second part of the week can be crucial in terms of finance.

Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Professional challenges will be resolved. There will be minor monetary issues this week. Health will be good.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

There will be confusion in the relationship. You may have ego-related issues and some love affairs may fail to proceed. Your attitude is crucial in settling the issues. The second part of the week is crucial in married life as some unexpected incidents may also come up that will disrupt the easy flow of romance. Females who intend to talk to their parents for support in the love affair can go ahead and obtain the backing.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let office politics impact the official performance. You may require the support of coworkers and seniors to meet the targets. It is also crucial to take up new tasks to prove the commitment. If you are keen to change jobs, choose the first half of the week. Utilize communication to handle crucial tasks and convince the clients about them. Those who are into business will have new ideas and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

The second part of the week can be crucial in terms of finance. You may not receive the expected returns from previous investments which may derail your plans. There will also be issues related to payments and a bank loan will be rejected which will impact your plan to launch a new venture. Some traders need to be careful about the dues however, funds needed for business expansions will come in without delay.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will exist this week. But do not compromise on the lifestyle and keep a watch on the diet this week. Avoid food from outside as there can also be digestion-related complaints. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a bus. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

