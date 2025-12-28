Weekly Horoscope Aries, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You may need to take on new tasks with immediate deadlines

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look for new goals to achieve Handle all relationship issues and score professionally at the workplace. Settle the monetary issues on a positive note. Your health demands more attention. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sensitive to your partner and work diligently to achieve your professional goals. Some financial issues will be there, but you need to resolve them. Health may have minor issues.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

This week is crucial for new lovers. There will be ego-related issues, and the lover may also be stubborn in nature. You must handle this issue carefully. The first part of the week is good for resolving issues with the ex-lover. You may also go back to a previous love affair. However, this must not impact the present relationship. Married natives may experience minor communication issues. Some females may also prefer this week to discuss the love affair with their parents.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let egos impact the office performance. You must be careful to avoid arguments with the seniors. You may need to take on new tasks with immediate deadlines. Some professionals handling machines will have trouble meeting the deadlines. You may also be invited for an interview this week. There will be challenges associated with communication at team sessions. Businessmen may pick the first part of the week to launch a new project or concept. Students will also clear the examinations.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. Some previous investments will bring in good money. This will help you clear all dues. You may also settle a monetary issue with a sibling. You may invest in real estate or businesses related to hospitality, beverages, transport, and healthcare. Some natives would need to spend on medical expenses for a sibling. There will also be relief from tax issues.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

This week, some senior natives will need medical attention as cold and cough-related issues may cause trouble. You may also have issues associated with your ears. Seniors may require medical help for sleep-related issues. It is also good to give up alcohol and sugar this week. Some children will have cuts while paying. This week is also good to schedule a surgery.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

