Weekly Horoscope Aries, December 8-14, 2024 predicts excellence in academics

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, handle the crucial moments with confidence Fix every issue within your love life and consider spending more time with your partner. Your attitude at work will have a positive impact. Prosperity exists in life. Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8-14, 2024: Both wealth and health will be positive.

Settle all love-related issues to be happy this week. You may come up with innovative ideas at work that will have a positive impact. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions go freehand as this can lead to trouble. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and expect surprises in the relationship. Some love affairs will have a positive twist with the support of parents. Singe females may expect a proposal and those who had a break up in the recent past will also be happy to have someone interesting. Those who feel the love affair is getting toxic may come out of it for good.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issue will trouble you. However, it is crucial to keep a distance from controversies and ensure all tasks are met on time. Those who expect a hike in salary or a change in position will get good news. Some tasks will demand additional working hours and you may be stuck at the workstation. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new reasons and options. Students appearing for examinations will be happy to score good grades.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be your companion. No major financial argument will take place. Settle the monetary disputes involving a friend or sibling. Some females will contribute to a celebration at the office or even buy a property. Businessmen looking for good returns will be happy while entrepreneurs may also consider taking the business to new territories including foreign lands. You may also consider the fortune in the stock market.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You may recover from an illness while seniors will complain about breath or chest-related issues. You should avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages this week as they cause problems on the health front. Try to switch your favorite soft drink with a healthy beverage. Do not compromise on the lifestyle and ensure there is a balance between the office and personal life.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)