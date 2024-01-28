 Weekly Horoscope Aries, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts productive office life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Aries, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts productive office life

Weekly Horoscope Aries, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts productive office life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 28, 2024 12:23 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for Jan 28- February 3, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major financial issue will cause trouble in life.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not be scared of challenges

Have a happy love relationship along with professional success this week. You are financially good enough to make crucial investments. Money is also at your side.

Aries Daily Horoscope Today, January 28, 2024: This week is good for settling disputes in the love life.
You’ll experience a fabulous love life along with a busy but productive office life. Utilize the wealth smartly this week and also have great health.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

This week is good for settling disputes in the love life. Despite the past differences, your love life will be good and there will be opportunities to express your commitment. Some relationships will turn into marriage as the parents will approve of the love affair. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor challenges in the first half of the week, you will see positive things in the official life. Do not hesitate to put forward your ideas as they will be accepted and you will become popular among the team. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Since wealth is at your side, you will be good at making crucial decisions. Some Aries natives will be happy to invest in different sources including realty, stock, and trade. This week, you may contribute wealth to charity and can also provide financial assistance to a friend or relative. Also, consider a vacation abroad as the wealth permits that.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. There will also be relief from past illness. You need to be careful about the diet and include vegetables and fruits on the menu. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption. You should also avoid driving at a high speed, especially at night.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

