Weekly Horoscope Aries, January 19-25, 2025 predicts a productive week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 19, 2025 04:00 AM IST

Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, January 19-25, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. This week, troubleshoot love-related issues.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You love resolving the mystery of life

Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life and keep every door open to augment your wealth. Stay away from unhealthy habits. Exercise properly.

Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, January 19 to 25, 2025: Do not let emotions go uncontrolled in the love affair.
Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, January 19 to 25, 2025: Do not let emotions go uncontrolled in the love affair.

This week, troubleshoot love-related issues and ensure you spend more time with your lover. Be cool at the office and meet the professional requirements. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions go uncontrolled in the love affair. You need to be careful while making statements as some words can hurt the lover. This can also lead to turbulence. You must not upset the lover and there can be occasions where the parents will oppose the love affair. The second part of the week is good to call for a marriage or even to plan a vacation. Married females may go the family way. You should also be careful to not let a third person interfere in the relationship.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

You must not let turbulence at workplace impact the productivity. There can be hiccups related to performance but you need to hush it up with your attitude. Maintain a positive attitude throughout the week and keep the management happy. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would get good profit. You should not hesitate to put forward your ideas as they will be accepted and you will become popular among the team.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may be there but the normal life will be unaffected. You will see issues at home over the property while some traders may not get the expected payments that may impact the cash flow. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance. You may also have to handle a legal issue involving a friend or relative that will require financial expenditure.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will be there. You will get relief from viral fever or sore throat. However, children may develop bruises while playing. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

