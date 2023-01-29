Weekly Horoscope Aries, January 29- February 4, 2023: Money gains predicted

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This week, the odds are in the Aries natives' favour. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, gains in wealth may appear unexpectedly early in the week. Your proposed business partnership may finally see the light this week. Job satisfaction rises, and subordinates are more likely to back you up. Your quick decisions and impeccable logic would help you triumph over any professional obstacles you might face. Things will probably be very pleasant and peaceful this week at home for you. Stability in health is possible if you work consistently and diligently. Changes may be good news for people who are thinking about getting married. Aries students may remain committed and do well academically. Those taking competitive exams can expect to do well. A native of the sign of Aries has a good chance of winning any ongoing legal case. There may be last-minute plans to go somewhere. However, reservations should not be disregarded. Possession of a property that was booked long in advance may be delayed for some of you.

Aries Finance This Week

This week may be promising for some Aries natives to form a business partnership. You might see a surge in business and may even forge new partnerships. The addition of these can propel your enterprise to the next level. Some people can expect to receive a substantial financial windfall.

Aries Family This Week

Success in the home front is likely. There will be no more disagreements in your family from this point on. Your relationship will finally begin to warm up. Your problems can be easily resolved with the blessings of your elders.

Aries Career This Week

Attempting to better your abilities is recommended this week. Multiple opportunities are available this week for those with technical skills. Gains from the public sector are possible. Those in the job market are also very likely to find success.

Aries Health This Week

There's a chance that this week will be beneficial to your health and fitness levels. Modifying your routine could be one of the first steps toward better health. A new exercise routine can be very helpful.

Aries Love Life This Week

The tides of fortune are about to turn in your love life. This is the week when your romantic hopes are most likely to come true. The best impression you can make is with a romantic dinner date. Those who are currently single have a good chance of getting married in the near future.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

