Weekly Horoscope Aries, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options ready to strike Stay happy in the relationship with pleasant moments. Have a productive professional life and ensure you meet every target. Handle your wealth diligently. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 23-30, 2024: Stay happy in the relationship with pleasant moments.

Spend more time with the lover and keep the relationship intact. You may get opportunities to prove your professional mettle. While wealth will be at your side, no major health issues will also happen.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

No major tremor will affect or impact the relationship. But expect minor ego-related issues and ensure you overcome them tactfully. An old love affair will come back to life bringing happiness. However, this should not impact your current relationship. You may consider marriage and parents will approve it. Singe Aries natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. You should have proper communication which will resolve most issues that exist.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be productive. Though office politics will try to influence your official decisions, you should not let emotions play a crucial role at work. Be careful while handling a team as minor ego-related issues may shadow the leadership skills. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in and you will be good to make vital financial decisions. You may try the fortune in real estate and seniors can even consider diving wealth among children. No legal or medical issues will need you to spend big amounts this week. Some females will require spending for a celebration at home or office. Students will also need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop migraine or viral fever this week. Some children will complain about oral health issues while seniors may have pain at joints. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Those who complain about breathing issues must visit a doctor.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

