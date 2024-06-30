 Weekly Horoscope Aries, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Aries, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries daily horoscope for June 30- July 6, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle your wealth diligently.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your options ready to strike

Stay happy in the relationship with pleasant moments. Have a productive professional life and ensure you meet every target. Handle your wealth diligently.

Spend more time with the lover and keep the relationship intact. You may get opportunities to prove your professional mettle. While wealth will be at your side, no major health issues will also happen.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

No major tremor will affect or impact the relationship. But expect minor ego-related issues and ensure you overcome them tactfully. An old love affair will come back to life bringing happiness. However, this should not impact your current relationship. You may consider marriage and parents will approve it. Singe Aries natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. You should have proper communication which will resolve most issues that exist.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be productive. Though office politics will try to influence your official decisions, you should not let emotions play a crucial role at work. Be careful while handling a team as minor ego-related issues may shadow the leadership skills. Some team meetings can go haywire but do not lose the temper. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in and you will be good to make vital financial decisions. You may try the fortune in real estate and seniors can even consider diving wealth among children. No legal or medical issues will need you to spend big amounts this week. Some females will require spending for a celebration at home or office. Students will also need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop migraine or viral fever this week. Some children will complain about oral health issues while seniors may have pain at joints. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Those who complain about breathing issues must visit a doctor.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Weekly Horoscope Aries, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts opportunities abroad
