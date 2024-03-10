Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 10-16, 2024 predicts increased responsibilities

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, For Aries, family is everything Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 10-16, 2024. The first part of the week is good to propose and you may express your feelings without inhibition.

New love, fabulous office life, strong financial status & good health are the highlights of this week. Settle issues in love and prove the professional mettle.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take steps to settle issues in the love affair. Be careful to accomplish all assigned professional tasks. Minor money-related issues will be there but health is good.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Look for some moments in love this week. The first part of the week is good to propose and you may express your feelings without inhibition. Minor tremors may be there in the existing love life and you need to take the steps to settle it without chaos. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week. Your love affair will have the support of your parents.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issue will come up. Instead, more opportunities to prove their mettle will be there. Utilize our proficiency to handle crucial projects at work. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about wealth. Though money will flow in from different sources expenses will also shoot up. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a property but do not spend on luxury. There will be requirements in the family and you are expected to contribute. This week, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and for a good social cause.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. There will also be relief from ailments. Some seniors may develop cough-related issues and do not miss medication. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities. Go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects this week.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857