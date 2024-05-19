Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 19-25, 2024 predicts turmoil in love

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You have the expertise to handle trouble effortlessly Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 19-25, 2024. You are fortunate to see bright moments in love.

Troubleshoot romance issues and look for a creative love life. Professionally you are good and your health is perfect. Stay happy throughout the week.

Minor issues will exist in the relationship but ensure you resolve them. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to see bright moments in love. Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the week, your love life will be robust and some love affairs will also take a new turn with the consent of parents. You may go ahead with the plan to strengthen your love life. Some females will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair but this may seriously impact the present relationship. Married females can consider expanding their family.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

You can be serious about changing the job as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Your performance will catch the attention of the management and will invite more opportunities to grow. No major task will keep you busy but ensure you accomplish every assigned job. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

There can be minor monetary issues in the first art of the week. However, things will be on the track as the week progresses. Avoid major monetary decisions in the first part of the week but the second part is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Your friend or sibling will help in crucial hours. Some Aries females will inherit a property.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you have breath-related issues. There can also be complications related to kidneys. Some seniors may complain about sleep disorders that will require medical attention. Practice yoga and some light exercises in the morning. In addition, go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)