 Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 19-25, 2024 predicts turmoil in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 19-25, 2024 predicts turmoil in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for May 19-25, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot romance issues and look for a creative love life.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You have the

expertise to handle trouble effortlessly

Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 19-25, 2024. You are fortunate to see bright moments in love.
Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 19-25, 2024. You are fortunate to see bright moments in love.

Troubleshoot romance issues and look for a creative love life. Professionally you are good and your health is perfect. Stay happy throughout the week.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Minor issues will exist in the relationship but ensure you resolve them. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to see bright moments in love. Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the week, your love life will be robust and some love affairs will also take a new turn with the consent of parents. You may go ahead with the plan to strengthen your love life. Some females will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair but this may seriously impact the present relationship. Married females can consider expanding their family.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

You can be serious about changing the job as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Your performance will catch the attention of the management and will invite more opportunities to grow. No major task will keep you busy but ensure you accomplish every assigned job. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

There can be minor monetary issues in the first art of the week. However, things will be on the track as the week progresses. Avoid major monetary decisions in the first part of the week but the second part is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Your friend or sibling will help in crucial hours. Some Aries females will inherit a property.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you have breath-related issues. There can also be complications related to kidneys. Some seniors may complain about sleep disorders that will require medical attention. Practice yoga and some light exercises in the morning. In addition, go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 19-25, 2024 predicts turmoil in love

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On