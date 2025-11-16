Weekly Horoscope Aries, November 16-22, 2025: A productive week at the office

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, maintain a positive attitude Have a romantic week where your love life will prosper. Do not let controversies impact professional performance. You should be careful about your health. Aries Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Have a great time in love. This is a productive week at the office. Financially, you are good. However, health may have issues.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Do not create hurdles in the love affair through egos. You need to be careful about the attitude this week. Your lover may be moody this week. This may lead to uncomfortable situations. You need to be ready to face issues associated with a previous love affair. Single natives may also be successful in finding new love. However, you must be ready to analyze multiple factors before expressing the feeling. Married natives have higher chances of getting conceived.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at the workplace will bring positive outcomes. Though some females will fail to deliver the best outputs at team projects, their past track record will work in their favor. There will be issues associated with office politics. You may also require taking up new tasks with tight deadlines this week. Those who handle managerial roles will require putting in effort to meet the expectations. You should also be careful at client sessions, as minor communication issues may come up.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. Females will succeed in gaining good returns from previous investments. Your friend or sibling will help in crucial hours. Some females will inherit a property. You will repay a loan, while the second half of the week is good for donating to charity. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds and making smart expansion plans.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on health this week. You may have respiratory issues. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will develop issues that will require consulting a doctor. You may also develop migraine or viral fever this week. Keep control of the diet. Cut down both oil and fat. Some children will complain about oral health issues, while seniors may have pain in their joints.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)