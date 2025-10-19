Weekly Horoscope Aries, October 19-25, 2025: The week invites promotions or appraisals

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, avoid harsh words Explore new aspects of love. Keep your options open at work, and this will invite promotions or appraisals. Your wealth will also be positive this week. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay calm even during turbulent times to maintain a happy relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your mettle. Utilize the wealth smartly and settle all financial dues this week. Your health will also be normal.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to settle the issues in the relationship this week. Despite the hiccups in the love affair, you both will prefer spending time together. Those who are new to a love affair may require spending more time with the lover. This will help in analyzing the preferences of the partner, helping to make the final call sooner. Some relationships will demand the interference of parents, and this will be mostly in troubled marriages. Single females attending functions may expect proposals.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid harsh communication at the workplace. You will see hiccups in the form of egos, and the second part of the week is crucial for those who handle teams. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks, and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Those who handle teams need to be careful about the project deadlines, and it is also crucial to keep a watch on the emotions at team sessions.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and this will help you make crucial financial decisions, including in investments. You may go ahead with the idea to try your luck in the stock market. You may also consider a vacation abroad with the family if your financial status permits that. A financial dispute within the family will be settled, and you can also donate wealth to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may come up, but your routine life will be safe. Some natives will have respiratory issues or chest-related infections. Children will develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues. You should cut down the intake of sugar this week. It is also good to keep a balance between the office and personal life. Some females will develop complications related to bones.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)