 Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 28-August 03, 2024 predicts a celebration at the office
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 28-August 03, 2024 predicts a celebration at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 28, 2024 01:02 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for July 28-Aug 03, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Despite minor issues, the love life will be productive this week.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you handle troubles diligently

Despite minor issues, the love life will be productive this week. Officially, you’ll be busy but productive. Handle wealth carefully. Your health is fine.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 28-Aug 03, 2024: Overcome the relationship issues with a confident attitude.

Overcome the relationship issues with a confident attitude. Financially you are good and a professional life will give you opportunities to grow. Your health is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your sincere attitude in the romantic life will work out this week. Spending more time with the lover is a good idea to make the relationship stronger. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person, who can be a friend relative or co-worker which can cause chaos. Avoid this situation and also ensure you spend more time speaking to the lover. Some females will have the marriage fixed while single natives can expect someone to walk into the life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. You will be happy to receive a hike in salary or promotion. Some Cancer natives will join a new office with a better package. Avoid office politics and ensure your focus is on the job. You’ll see the results sooner. Businessmen handling textiles, electronics, automobiles, and construction will see good returns. You may take the initiative to expand the trade to new areas.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will knock on your door and this will help you make crucial monetary decisions. You may go ahead with the idea of buying a property. You can purchase gold or a vehicle as an investment. Take the guidance of a finance expert to ensure you double your wealth in the future. The second part of the week is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend. Some females will have to spend for a celebration at the office or at home.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

The general health is good but some females may develop skin infections. Viral fever, stomach issues, infections, and coughing are common issues this week. You need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities while some females will complain about sleep-related issues.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
