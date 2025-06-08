Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 8-14, 2025 predicts marriages on the cards

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges excite you Talk to resolve troubles in the relationship. Utilize the opportunities at the office to prove your mettle. Financial success exists. Health is also normal. Cancer Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025: Businessmen can also confidently launch a new concept in the second part of the week. (Freepik)

Overcome the frictions in the love life. A busy office schedule ensures opportunities to grow. Handle wealth smartly. No major medical issue will also trouble you.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

You must be careful while spending time with your lover. The first part of the week is crucial, as your lover may misinterpret a phrase or a word that may create issues. You should also avoid delving into the past, which may upset the lover. A relative or friend may interfere in the love affair, causing issues, and you must put an end to this. This week is good to fix the marriage, and your parents will approve of the relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Stay focused on your job, and you need to ensure you take care of crucial assignments. Show the willingness to work even overtime, which may bring in good results during appraisal discussions. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up on their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Businessmen can also confidently launch a new concept in the second part of the week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues may come up, but the routine life will be unaffected. Some females will win a legal battle over property. You may also pick the first part of the week to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. This week is also good to buy a new vehicle or invest in mutual funds. Do not lend a large amount to anyone, as there will be issues in getting it back.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will come up this week. However, it is good to maintain a healthy lifestyle, ensure your parents are in good health, and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. This week is good for surgery, you may schedule the date. Those who have high blood pressure or diabetes need to be careful about their diet.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

