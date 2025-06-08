Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 8-14, 2025 predicts marriages on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 08, 2025 04:03 AM IST

Cancer Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Financial success exists.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges excite you

Talk to resolve troubles in the relationship. Utilize the opportunities at the office to prove your mettle. Financial success exists. Health is also normal.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025: Businessmen can also confidently launch a new concept in the second part of the week. (Freepik)
Cancer Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025: Businessmen can also confidently launch a new concept in the second part of the week. (Freepik)

Overcome the frictions in the love life. A busy office schedule ensures opportunities to grow. Handle wealth smartly. No major medical issue will also trouble you. 

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week 

You must be careful while spending time with your lover. The first part of the week is crucial, as your lover may misinterpret a phrase or a word that may create issues. You should also avoid delving into the past, which may upset the lover. A relative or friend may interfere in the love affair, causing issues, and you must put an end to this. This week is good to fix the marriage, and your parents will approve of the relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week 

Stay focused on your job, and you need to ensure you take care of crucial assignments. Show the willingness to work even overtime, which may bring in good results during appraisal discussions.  IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up on their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Businessmen can also confidently launch a new concept in the second part of the week. 

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week 

Minor financial issues may come up, but the routine life will be unaffected. Some females will win a legal battle over property. You may also pick the first part of the week to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. This week is also good to buy a new vehicle or invest in mutual funds. Do not lend a large amount to anyone, as there will be issues in getting it back. 

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will come up this week. However, it is good to maintain a healthy lifestyle, ensure your parents are in good health, and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. This week is good for surgery, you may schedule the date. Those who have high blood pressure or diabetes need to be careful about their diet.

 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 8-14, 2025 predicts marriages on the cards
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On