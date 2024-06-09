 Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 9-15, 2024 predicts fresh opportunists at work | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 9-15, 2024 predicts fresh opportunists at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 09, 2024 12:48 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for June 9-15, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You’ll also see wealth coming in from different sources.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be careful about the conversations

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 9-15, 2024. Ensure you give the best result at work and keep the team together.
Ensure you give the best result at work and keep the team together.

Keep issues out of the love life. Ensure you give the best result at work and keep the team together. You’ll also see wealth coming in from different sources.

Utilize every opportunity to prove your mettle. The love life will be good while financially you will see success. Health will also be good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

The second part of the week is crucial. You will walk into an old relationship and this will bring happiness back into the life. Some male natives who had a break-up in the past will also find a new person. Be careful while having heated discussions as your words or statements may be misunderstood by the lover, leading to the ruckus. Ensure you both value the relationship. Married natives must not get into extramarital affairs.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Some Cancer natives will not be happy at the workplace. Office politics can be a major reason and you need to learn to overcome it with the performance. You may put down the paper and also update the profile on a job portal in the first part of the week. New job interviews will be scheduled and you may also receive an offer letter sooner. You may relocate abroad for a job or higher studies. Some IT projects may not give the expected results and this may cause trouble at the workplace.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Look for better opportunities to augment the wealth. A previous investment will bring in a good return and you may also be tempted to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may do that but ensure you have a proper idea about it. Taking the help of a financial expert will also help in enhancing wealth. The first part of the week is good for resolving a monetary dispute involving a sibling.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Handle your health with care. Some senior natives will be happy to recover from old medical issues. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and ensure you have a perfect diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Females may have cough-related troubles while male natives should be careful about minor driving accidents.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

