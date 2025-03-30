Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts positive career results

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Go for the best opportunities this week! Troubleshoot romance issues and look for a creative love life. Continue your commitment to professional life & financially minor issues may come up this week. Cancer Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2024: Continue your commitment to professional life & financially minor issues may come up this week.

Settle the issues in the relationship and ensure you spend more time with the lover. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Handle wealth carefully. There can also be issues related to health this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Love is all around and the first part of the week is auspicious to recognize it. You may express the feeling to the crush without inhibition and the response will be positive. Some females will get engaged. Married females need to have more conversations with their spouses. There can be hiccups in the form of egos but you must rise above it to stay happy this week. Both you and the lover need to have mutual respect which will keep the relationship intact.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Be ready to take up new roles and responsibilities in the office. Ensure you focus on the task and keep your egos aside. There can be issues associated with productivity and this may invite the ire of seniors this week. However, do not let this impact the morale. Instead, strive to give the best outputs. Some students trying to an admitted to a foreign university will see positive results. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades this week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status will have minor issues. You may not be in a position to blindly invest in speculative business Take the help of an expert for guidance, which will benefit you in the coming days. Businessmen may have fund-related issues but a client or a partner can be of great help here. The second part of the week is good for settling an existing monetary dispute with a relative or sibling.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Do not take health issues lightly. There can be oral health issues and some seniors may also require medical care for breathing issues. The natives with a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Those who have surgery scheduled for this week can go ahead with it.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)