Weekly Horoscope Cancer, May 26- June 01, 2024 advices to avoid misunderstandings

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in self-confidence Your successful love life is backed by professional success. Both wealth & health will also be at your side. Consider a healthy diet sans oil and skip alcohol. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, May 26 to June 1, 2024: Your successful love life is backed by professional success.

Have a happy romantic relationship where you both share moments. Sit tight over the official target and meet the targets without compromising the quality. Financially you are good and no medical issue will trouble you.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life is intact and do not let any third person dictate things. Your decisions should not be influenced by others. Married females may develop minor tiff at home and it is crucial to resolve this with the support of a spouse. Spend more time together and share emotions. Long-distance love affairs may have minor issues due to lack of communication. Resolve this. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional challenge will trouble you. Instead, more opportunities will knock on the door. Accept challenges at work to rove the professional mettle. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be careful as there can be allegations of irregularities in funds at the workplace. This may demoralize you but remember that things will get sorted out in a week and your innocence will be proven. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, always keep your eyes open.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of money. Wealth will come in and you are in a good position to make crucial financial decisions. Some Cancer natives will invest in the stock, trade, and speculative business. Go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle or house. Some seniors will need to spend for the marriage of a daughter. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week and ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have chest or heart-related ailments may develop complications. Avoid alcohol and ensure you exercise properly. Seniors should be careful about their diet. Children may develop bruises while playing. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit along with you.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)