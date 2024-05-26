Weekly Horoscope Cancer, May 26- June 01, 2024 advices to avoid misunderstandings
Read Cancer weekly horoscope for May 26- June 01, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Consider a healthy diet sans oil and skip alcohol.
Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in self-confidence
Your successful love life is backed by professional success. Both wealth & health will also be at your side. Consider a healthy diet sans oil and skip alcohol.
Have a happy romantic relationship where you both share moments. Sit tight over the official target and meet the targets without compromising the quality. Financially you are good and no medical issue will trouble you.
Cancer Love Horoscope This Week
Your love life is intact and do not let any third person dictate things. Your decisions should not be influenced by others. Married females may develop minor tiff at home and it is crucial to resolve this with the support of a spouse. Spend more time together and share emotions. Long-distance love affairs may have minor issues due to lack of communication. Resolve this. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.
Cancer Career Horoscope This Week
No major professional challenge will trouble you. Instead, more opportunities will knock on the door. Accept challenges at work to rove the professional mettle. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be careful as there can be allegations of irregularities in funds at the workplace. This may demoralize you but remember that things will get sorted out in a week and your innocence will be proven. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, always keep your eyes open.
Cancer Money Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of money. Wealth will come in and you are in a good position to make crucial financial decisions. Some Cancer natives will invest in the stock, trade, and speculative business. Go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle or house. Some seniors will need to spend for the marriage of a daughter. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week and ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready.
Cancer Health Horoscope This Week
Those who have chest or heart-related ailments may develop complications. Avoid alcohol and ensure you exercise properly. Seniors should be careful about their diet. Children may develop bruises while playing. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit along with you.
Cancer Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
- Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
- Symbol: Crab
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Stomach & Breast
- Sign Ruler: Moon
- Lucky Day: Monday
- Lucky Color: White
- Lucky Number: 2
- Lucky Stone: Pearl
Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more. ...view detail