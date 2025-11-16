Weekly Horoscope Cancer, November 15-16, 2025: A love proposal is likely for female singles

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you sound confident Resolve the love-related issues and focus on the professional life as well. You may consider safe monetary investments. No serious health issues will exist this week. Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be optimistic about the relationship, and spend more time with your lover. Show your diligence at the workplace, and attain the best results. Wealth will pour in, permitting you to make crucial decisions. Your health is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

You can be caring, and this will make the love affair more romantic. You both must spend more time together. However, egos have no space in the love affair. Do not let a third person call the shots in the relationship. You may also discuss the love affair with the parents. Some long-distance relationships will see friction, which can lead to disastrous results this week. Single females may expect a proposal in the last part of the week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the official pressure with care. Minor professional challenges may come up, and you will also need to travel this week for job reasons. Artists, authors, actors, musicians, and politicians will see more opportunities to prove their mettle. It is good to update the job resume on a job portal. New interview calls will come in. You may also clear minor communication issues with the seniors. Your business will see long-term profits. Students will clear examinations this week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will come up. You may resolve a financial issue with a friend or sibling. Female natives will inherit a part of the family property. Businessmen will also be successful in getting additional funds. You may win a legal dispute, but you will also have to contribute to a celebration at the office or within the family. Some females will also donate money to charity this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on health. You may develop issues associated with eyes or ears. There can also be issues associated with skin, and some children will also develop bruises while playing. You should be careful while riding a two-wheeler. You may also face sleep-related disorders. It is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Have more vegetables and fruits this week.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)