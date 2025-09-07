Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 7-13, 2025: Incoming wealth from new sources

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 04:13 am IST

Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Fortunately, your love relationship will be intact this week.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your confidence makes things happen

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love life is positive this week, and you will see bright moments to excel in your career. Prosperity will be there. However, take care of your health.

Avoid outside interference in your romantic life. Look for success in professional life. Do not compromise on health and financial status, which is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, your love relationship will be intact this week. Stay calm in the relationship and do not dig up the past. You should also be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover. Some relationships demand more communication, and those who feel suffocated in the love affair may pick the second part of the day to come out of it. Married natives have higher chances of getting pregnant. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Keep egos in the back seat while you handle team projects or assignments. You can be serious about changing jobs as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients, and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Those who handle managerial profiles should be more careful about the targets this week. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources this week. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a property, but do not spend on luxury. The second part of the week is good to settle monetary issues with a friend or sibling. Be careful while making online transactions, as you may be a victim of a financial scam. You may consider a vacation abroad and also make hotel reservations and flight bookings, as the monetary status permits.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Seniors will develop sleep-related problems, and it is good to be careful while using staircases or walking through slippery areas. Diabetic natives may develop complications, and it is good to have proper control over the diet. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. You may also join a gym this week to keep your body in shape.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 7-13, 2025: Incoming wealth from new sources
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On