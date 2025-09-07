Weekly Horoscope Cancer, September 7-13, 2025: Incoming wealth from new sources

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your confidence makes things happen Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love life is positive this week, and you will see bright moments to excel in your career. Prosperity will be there. However, take care of your health.

Avoid outside interference in your romantic life. Look for success in professional life. Do not compromise on health and financial status, which is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, your love relationship will be intact this week. Stay calm in the relationship and do not dig up the past. You should also be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover. Some relationships demand more communication, and those who feel suffocated in the love affair may pick the second part of the day to come out of it. Married natives have higher chances of getting pregnant. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Keep egos in the back seat while you handle team projects or assignments. You can be serious about changing jobs as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients, and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Those who handle managerial profiles should be more careful about the targets this week. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources this week. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a property, but do not spend on luxury. The second part of the week is good to settle monetary issues with a friend or sibling. Be careful while making online transactions, as you may be a victim of a financial scam. You may consider a vacation abroad and also make hotel reservations and flight bookings, as the monetary status permits.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Seniors will develop sleep-related problems, and it is good to be careful while using staircases or walking through slippery areas. Diabetic natives may develop complications, and it is good to have proper control over the diet. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. You may also join a gym this week to keep your body in shape.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

