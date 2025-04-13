Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 13-19, 2025 predicts opportunities abroad

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks as they are opportunities Fix every issue within the love life to keep the relationship intact. Opt for the opportunities at the office to prove your potential. Wealth will also be good. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope from April 13-19, 2025: Wealth will also be good.

All love-related issues should be settled with an appositive attitude. Be careful at the office as challenges may come up. Despite the prosperity, you should refrain from heavy expenditure this week. Your health is also good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor issues in the love affair, you will stay happy with your partner. Spare more time for a love affair this week and also ensure you make crucial decisions on marriage. Your lover will demand you to discuss the relationship with the parents and you may take the next step with utmost care. Some relationships will see ruckus over the interference of a friend or a relative. Married females need to be careful to not annoy the parents of the spouse for a happy marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the schedule as it will be tight this week. Some new responsibilities will come up and you will even travel to new locations. Sales and marketing persons will require brushing up the skills to impress the clients. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. Do not give up while handling crucial tasks as these may lead to career growth. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources and you are good to make crucial monetary decisions including investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. The second part of the week will see settlement of property issues while you may also pick this period to resolve the monetary issues with friends. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan. Businessmen will succeed in making new partnerships that will bring in funds for future trade expansions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good and there will be relief from bone-related ailments. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)