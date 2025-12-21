Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, December 21-27, 2025: The winter solstice offers work accolades

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Steady Progress through Practical Steps This Week Capricorn Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You will find calm focus, clear choices, and small wins that build confidence. Stay patient and ask for help when needed, and trust yourself more.

This week brings steady momentum. Practical planning helps your complete tasks. Relationships improve with honest talks. Financial choices need caution. Healthy rest and light activity keep energy balanced and clear your mind. Share chores and small joys with family to strengthen bonds and reduce worry.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

You feel more stable in relationships this week. Honest conversations bring you closer. If single, meeting someone kind is possible through friends or shared activities. Be patient and show gentle care. Small thoughtful gestures matter. Listen more than speak, and apologies when needed to heal small hurts and grow together. Plan a small shared activity, even at home. Keep promises and be curious about your partner's day. Say thank you often and enjoy gentle laughter.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

At work, focus on practical tasks and clear plans. Small improvements bring recognition. Teamwork helps solve tricky problems. Accept feedback calmly and keep learning. Avoid hasty decisions. Set realistic daily goals, ask for help when stuck, and celebrate small wins. A calm routine will make busy days easier and show steady progress to others. Keep learning small new skills, offer help to teammates, and write down progress daily and reflect.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Watch spending and avoid big purchases this week. Small savings add up when you plan. Review bills and set simple budgets. Seek advice before investing. Keep records tidy. Look for small ways to reduce waste and save on regular bills. A simple list of needs versus wants will help you choose wisely and feel secure. Set a small saving goal and track it.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Take steady steps for health: sleep well, walk a little, and drink water. Avoid stress by setting simple routines. If needed, consult a doctor for any persistent issue. Include light stretching, slow breathing, and short breaks during work. Gentle care of body and mind will lift energy and keep mood even through busy days. Try simple breathing exercises each morning and stay hydrated. Rest when tired and avoid heavy work without breaks; stay mindful daily.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)