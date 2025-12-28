Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You may have a financial dispute with a sibling
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Avoid office gossip and be ready to even move abroad for official reasons.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Have a confident attitude
Look for chances to excel in the job. Have a productive love relationship. Financial issues will trouble you. Health issues will also come up this week.
Keep your love life intact, and also ensure you accomplish all tasks at the office. Avoid blind investments. Health may also have minor issues.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
There can be moments when you may lose your temper in the relationship. However, it is crucial to have control over anger as this may lead to major issues in the love affair in the coming days. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some love affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week,
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Handle every assigned task with responsibility. Avoid office gossip and be ready to even move abroad for official reasons. You will see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Those who deal with businesses associated with handicrafts, artwork, hospitality, and tourism will be successful. You may also require upgrading the technical skills this week. Some new responsibilities will also demand working additional hours. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities will have happy news.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
You may have a financial dispute with a sibling this week. Ensure this does not get out of hand. You may buy electronic appliances. Be careful while investing in the stock market. You may have to provide monetary assistance to a friend or sibling this week. You may also plan a vacation abroad if your financial status permits that.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Expect minor medical issues. You may have trouble with your stomach or digestion, which will need medical attention. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Some senior natives may have breathing issues and would need medical advice. Stay away from people with bad vibes, and instead spend time on creative stuff. You should also be careful to keep your personal life free from office stress.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
