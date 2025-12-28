Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You may have a financial dispute with a sibling

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Have a confident attitude Look for chances to excel in the job. Have a productive love relationship. Financial issues will trouble you. Health issues will also come up this week. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep your love life intact, and also ensure you accomplish all tasks at the office. Avoid blind investments. Health may also have minor issues.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

There can be moments when you may lose your temper in the relationship. However, it is crucial to have control over anger as this may lead to major issues in the love affair in the coming days. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some love affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week,

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Handle every assigned task with responsibility. Avoid office gossip and be ready to even move abroad for official reasons. You will see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Those who deal with businesses associated with handicrafts, artwork, hospitality, and tourism will be successful. You may also require upgrading the technical skills this week. Some new responsibilities will also demand working additional hours. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities will have happy news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You may have a financial dispute with a sibling this week. Ensure this does not get out of hand. You may buy electronic appliances. Be careful while investing in the stock market. You may have to provide monetary assistance to a friend or sibling this week. You may also plan a vacation abroad if your financial status permits that.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Expect minor medical issues. You may have trouble with your stomach or digestion, which will need medical attention. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Some senior natives may have breathing issues and would need medical advice. Stay away from people with bad vibes, and instead spend time on creative stuff. You should also be careful to keep your personal life free from office stress.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)