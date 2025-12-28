Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You may have a financial dispute with a sibling

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Avoid office gossip and be ready to even move abroad for official reasons.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Have a confident attitude

Look for chances to excel in the job. Have a productive love relationship. Financial issues will trouble you. Health issues will also come up this week.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep your love life intact, and also ensure you accomplish all tasks at the office. Avoid blind investments. Health may also have minor issues.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

There can be moments when you may lose your temper in the relationship. However, it is crucial to have control over anger as this may lead to major issues in the love affair in the coming days. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some love affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week,

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Handle every assigned task with responsibility. Avoid office gossip and be ready to even move abroad for official reasons. You will see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Those who deal with businesses associated with handicrafts, artwork, hospitality, and tourism will be successful. You may also require upgrading the technical skills this week. Some new responsibilities will also demand working additional hours. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities will have happy news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You may have a financial dispute with a sibling this week. Ensure this does not get out of hand. You may buy electronic appliances. Be careful while investing in the stock market. You may have to provide monetary assistance to a friend or sibling this week. You may also plan a vacation abroad if your financial status permits that.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Expect minor medical issues. You may have trouble with your stomach or digestion, which will need medical attention. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Some senior natives may have breathing issues and would need medical advice. Stay away from people with bad vibes, and instead spend time on creative stuff. You should also be careful to keep your personal life free from office stress.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You may have a financial dispute with a sibling
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On