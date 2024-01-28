Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 advises to avoid unhealthy foods

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not deviate from goals Take the initiative to settle love-related disputes. Handle professional challenges with care. Settle finance-related issues & have great health. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, January 28- Feb 3, 2024: Both money and health are good this week.

Single Capricorns will find new love while those who are in a relationship need to take steps to stay happy in the existing one. At the office, your professionalism will bring in good results. Both money and health are good this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Some love relationships will see minor frictions this week. Ensure you consider the opinions of your partner and do not hurt the emotions of the lover. Be sensitive to the demands of the lover. Talk openly whenever a crisis arises and also have control over anger. Singe Capricorns will be successful in finding a new partner in the second part of the week. You need to avoid extramarital affairs as the spouse will find it out and the marital life will be in danger.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Businessmen will be lucky this week to find new options to expand the trade to new territories. You may go ahead with new partnerships. The second part of the week is good for experimenting with new ideas in trade. Professionals must be careful while interacting with foreign clients. IT professionals, architects, designers, and civil engineers will visit the client's office while bankers and accountants will see new job opportunities. Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant as some employees under you can try emotionally influencing you for personal interests.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will trouble you. You will receive good returns from previous investments and utilize this wealth to further invest in different sources. This is a good time to invest, especially in land, stock, and trade. Capricorns who are into trade will succeed in clearing all pending dues and will also raise funds for further business activities.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will be there. But it is good to be careful about diabetes and cholesterol-related issues. Make exercise a part of life and avoid junk food. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857