Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, January 18-24, 2026: A business trip awaits by the weekend

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in ideals Have a productive and creative week in terms of love and job. Financially, you are good to make crucial investments this week. However, health is also a concern. Capricorn Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Approach the relationship with a sensitive mode and ensure you also meet the professional expectations. Your wealth will be intact, but you need to take care of your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week The love affair will see positive moments. You will be happy settling the issues of the past. There is more scope for communication in a love affair. This will strengthen the bond. You may also get engaged with the consent of your parents. You must be ready to support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Many new relationships will also commence, especially in the second half of the week, which can make changes in life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week Look for professional opportunities at the workplace. You may pick the first part of the week to settle issues with coworkers. IT, healthcare, hospitality, banking, architecture, and mechanical professionals will succeed in clearing new job interviews. Some professionals will travel this week, while your decision-making power will be tested. Entrepreneurs may launch a new idea or product this week. Students will also succeed in clearing examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week There will be prosperity in life. Pick the second part of the week to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week, while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house. Some natives will also win a legal battle over property. Traders will have relief from tax-related issues.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week Some medical issues may come up, and it is good to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Children will be free from viral fever, but oral health issues and minor bruises will be present. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention. You may also develop sleep-related issues, and it is crucial to have a proper balance between personal and professional life.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)