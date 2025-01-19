Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, January 19-25, 2025 predicts robust health

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let pressure influence your actions Look for ways to settle the issues in the love life. Share all moments and also prove your mettle at the workplace. Health will cause no major issues this week. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope January 19 to 25, 2025: Professional success is also complemented by good health.

Take the steps to settle love-related issues. Share the emotions and also gain support from parents. Professional success is also complemented by good health. However, you need to control the expenditure.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial while you spend time with your lover. Do not delve into the past that may make the partner uncomfortable. Some females may go back to the old lover which will bring back happiness. Single females will be happy to meet someone special in the first part of the week. Your parents may approve the relationship and you can even consider marriage. Married Capricorns should avoid office romance and hookups as your spouse will catch you red-handed this week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones and you need to be ready to face them. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. IT employees, lawyers, judges, police personnel, construction managers, architects, civil engineers, automobile engineers, and fashion designers will have a tough schedule and will require spending extra hours at workstations. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in the form of shortage of funds and a lack of proper management but things will be back on track sooner.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Handle finance smartly. Despite you are wealthy; it is wise to have control over the expenditure. You should not get into business with strangers as this can lead to financial issues. A sibling may ask for financial assistance and you may provide it. However, before you part a large amount, ensure it will be paid back. You should also avoid lending a big amount as there will be issues in getting it back.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some children will complain about oral health and seniors will have breathing problems. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful while lighting the gas stove or cutting vegetables. You may join a gym or yoga session in the middle of the week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

