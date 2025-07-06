Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 6-12, 2025: Stars predict unexpected outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 04:40 AM IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Female natives will inherit a part of the family property.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not be scared of challenges 

Challenges in love relationships should be resolved this week. Overcome the stress at work and continue investing in safe options. Minor health issues exist.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope : At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized.
The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved. At the workplace, be sincere in the approach and your efforts will be recognized. Wealth will come in but health can be a concern. 

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week 

Expect tremors in the first part of the week. However, these will not impact the flow of romance. Some relationships will turn into marriage as the parents will approve of the love affair. Some married female natives may have issues with their spouse’s family. This may also cause a problem in life but handle it diplomatically. Married male natives must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week 

Do not let office politics impact the job. You need to be careful about your words at team meetings as there will be arguments that will negatively impact the profile. Marketing and salespersons will travel this week and some healthcare professionals will move abroad. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT, healthcare, finance, sales, and civil engineering may relocate abroad for job purposes. Businessmen can also confidently launch new concepts this week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week 

No serious monetary issue will create an issue. However, some females may require financial help this week to meet some unexpected emergency.  You should also be careful while making online transactions with strangers. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market must ensure that they have proper knowledge about it. Female natives will inherit a part of the family property.

 

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week 

There can be issues associated with bones. You may develop digestion issues and it is also good to watch the diet while travelling. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Give up smoking this week and also start the day with mild exercise or a walk. Spend more time with the family to keep the mind relaxed.

 

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

 

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

None

None
