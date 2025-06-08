Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 8 to 14, 2025 predicts a minor ruckus in love

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spread happiness around Settle frictions in the love affair and value the partner. Your commitment to the job will work out while accomplishing all tasks. No wealth issue exists. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: No wealth issue exists.(Freepik)

You may see minor friction in the love affair, which demands immediate settlement. Overcome the work-related challenges to obtain new roles at the office. Financially, you are good, but health demands more attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Minor ruckus will be there in the relationship, and you are expected to value the suggestions of your partner while making crucial decisions this week. Your parents will approve of the love, and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair, and married females should also have an eye on their spouse. Some love affairs will also turn into marriage.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be cool even in a crisis, and also ensure you maintain harmony within the team. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will take up cases that attract public attention. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. New calls will come in. You may also seriously consider giving opinions and suggestions at team sessions. Businessmen will be serious about partnerships, and the second part of the week is auspicious to launch a new venture.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, you will be good. However, it is wise to have control of the expenditure. You may also prefer financially helping a friend, while it is also good to keep a watch on the financial transactions in the trade. Some Capricorns will be fortunate to settle a financial dispute with a friend or sibling. You are also good at buying electronic devices, furniture, and even vehicles.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have liver or kidney-related ailments will have a tough time this week. Complications will happen, and you need to consult a doctor without wasting time. You should also be careful not to lift heavy objects above your head, especially in the evening hours. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints, while females may develop skin infections. Viral fever will also be common this week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)