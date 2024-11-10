Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts new job calls

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 10, 2024 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Wealth is positive this week.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are never scared of controversies

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: A professionally successful week is waiting ahead.
A professionally successful week is waiting ahead.

Keep troubles out of the love affair and spend more time with your partner. A professionally successful week is waiting ahead. Wealth is also positive this week.

Settle the disputes within the love affair and spare time for the family. Consider safe monetary investments. Health is also good this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week is good to express the feeling but this is also crucial as your words can be misunderstood by the lover. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some relationships which are on the verge of breakup will be back on the track. Long-distance relationships must have more conversations and love needs to be more expressive. Single Capricorns can expect to meet someone special in the second part of the week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Update your knowledge as you’ll receive new job calls which also promise good packages. Some natives will be successful in relocating abroad for job reasons. Those who have interviews scheduled for this week will be successful in clearing them. Minor issues may come up at team meetings where your performance will be questioned. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Minor wealth issues will be there in the first part of the week. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative as there will be issues in returning it. Pick the week to settle a monetary issue with a friend. Avoid property-related discussions with siblings as this can lead to an argument. The second part of the week is good for buying electronic appliances and even a new house.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to do a complete body check this week. Some minor infections will be there including those that may affect your lifestyle. Children will be free from viral fever but oral health issues and minor bruises will be there. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
