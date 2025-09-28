Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 28-October 2, 2025: Wealth pouring in
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Do not let egos hamper your life.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos hamper your life
Challenges in love relationships should be resolved this week. Professional life is good. Financial status may have minor issues that demand special attention.
The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved. At the workplace, be sincere in your approach, and your efforts will be recognized. Keep a watch on the financial life this week. Health will also have complications.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Do not let emotions determine things in the love affair. Be a good listener, and you should also value the emotions of your partner. The lover may prefer spending more time with you, and it is also good to be expressive in terms of romance. You may consider marriage, and your parents will approve it. Single male natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. Married natives need to be careful not to get involved in office romance.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Your professional life will be productive. Though office politics will try to influence your official decisions, you should not let emotions play a crucial role at work. Those who are into aviation, banking, healthcare, and media can expect a hike in salary. You may also pick this week as the right time to switch jobs. Businessmen will be happy to see new opportunities around and can confidently launch ventures this week. Students may also clear the examinations.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Despite the minor financial woes in the first half of the week, you will see wealth pouring in. This will help you invest in the stock market or a speculative business. Some natives will win a legal dispute over a family property. You can also financially help a relative or sibling this week. Businessmen may receive a bank loan, while the second part of the week is also good to donate money to charity.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues will come up. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Those who complain about breathing issues must visit a doctor.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope