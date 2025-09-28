Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 28-October 2, 2025: Wealth pouring in

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 06:54 am IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Do not let egos hamper your life.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos hamper your life

Challenges in love relationships should be resolved this week. Professional life is good. Financial status may have minor issues that demand special attention.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved. At the workplace, be sincere in your approach, and your efforts will be recognized. Keep a watch on the financial life this week. Health will also have complications.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions determine things in the love affair. Be a good listener, and you should also value the emotions of your partner. The lover may prefer spending more time with you, and it is also good to be expressive in terms of romance. You may consider marriage, and your parents will approve it. Single male natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. Married natives need to be careful not to get involved in office romance.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be productive. Though office politics will try to influence your official decisions, you should not let emotions play a crucial role at work. Those who are into aviation, banking, healthcare, and media can expect a hike in salary. You may also pick this week as the right time to switch jobs. Businessmen will be happy to see new opportunities around and can confidently launch ventures this week. Students may also clear the examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor financial woes in the first half of the week, you will see wealth pouring in. This will help you invest in the stock market or a speculative business. Some natives will win a legal dispute over a family property. You can also financially help a relative or sibling this week. Businessmen may receive a bank loan, while the second part of the week is also good to donate money to charity.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will come up. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Those who complain about breathing issues must visit a doctor.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 28-October 2, 2025: Wealth pouring in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On