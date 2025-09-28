Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 28-October 2, 2025: Wealth pouring in

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos hamper your life Challenges in love relationships should be resolved this week. Professional life is good. Financial status may have minor issues that demand special attention. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The problems in your romantic relationship need to be resolved. At the workplace, be sincere in your approach, and your efforts will be recognized. Keep a watch on the financial life this week. Health will also have complications.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions determine things in the love affair. Be a good listener, and you should also value the emotions of your partner. The lover may prefer spending more time with you, and it is also good to be expressive in terms of romance. You may consider marriage, and your parents will approve it. Single male natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. Married natives need to be careful not to get involved in office romance.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be productive. Though office politics will try to influence your official decisions, you should not let emotions play a crucial role at work. Those who are into aviation, banking, healthcare, and media can expect a hike in salary. You may also pick this week as the right time to switch jobs. Businessmen will be happy to see new opportunities around and can confidently launch ventures this week. Students may also clear the examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor financial woes in the first half of the week, you will see wealth pouring in. This will help you invest in the stock market or a speculative business. Some natives will win a legal dispute over a family property. You can also financially help a relative or sibling this week. Businessmen may receive a bank loan, while the second part of the week is also good to donate money to charity.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will come up. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Those who complain about breathing issues must visit a doctor.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)