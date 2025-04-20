Weekly Horoscope Gemini, April 20-16, 2025 predicts good news in the family
Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, honesty is your trait
Value the love affair & treat the lover with respect. Ensure you handle the professional challenges with diligence. Financially you are good to invest in trade.
Despite the busy schedule, you will accomplish all assigned tasks at work. Ensure to spend more time with the lover. You are good in terms of finance and no major health issue will trouble you.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the week, the relationship will be positive. It is crucial to have more communication and you may also be expressive. Be cool in the love life and avoid arguments of all sorts. You may get engaged this week. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. You will see changes in the marriage life and some females may get conceived by the middle of the week. Single male natives may come across a new person but wait for a few days to propose.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
Keep a watch on the performance as there will be minor productivity issues in the first part of the week. You should also be careful to maintain a good rapport with the human resources team. Some sales and marketing people will travel a lot while IT managers will need to strive hard to impress the client. Beware of office politics and gossip that may impact your morale. Ensure to be in the good book of the management and stay away from every controversy.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in and the first part of the week is good to invest in stock or speculative business. Those who want to buy or sell a property can go ahead with the idea. You may also buy electronic appliances or furniture. Some females will succeed in inheriting a part of the family property while traders will clear all pending dues. All tax-related issues will also be settled this week.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
Do not let the office pressure impact your mental health. You should be careful about the pain in the chest and must consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Avoid Junk food and a sedentary lifestyle.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
