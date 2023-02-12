Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Gemini, February 12-18, 2023: Academic outcomes on the way

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, February 12-18, 2023: Academic outcomes on the way

horoscope
Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Horoscope Weekly for February 12-18 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. This week will train focus on your negotiation skills.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope for February 12-18, 2023: Geminis can expect to do well in their careers and shine.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope for February 12-18, 2023: Geminis can expect to do well in their careers and shine.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis can expect to do well in their careers and shine. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, a higher position and higher salary are both possible after a job switch. The monetary situation could improve as well. If you have multiple sources of income, you'll be in a better position to save and invest. Your romantic prospects, however, might be dim. The relationship may reach an impasse if arguments and misunderstandings aren't resolved. However, you may spend happy hours with family and want even more time with them. It may make you feel strong and in harmony with the world. A meeting with close friends will be very pleasant and intellectually stimulating. Your financial situation should remain fine. This week will train focus on your negotiation skills. Remain confident of winning. The flip side is that your vacation plans will likely solidify and come to fruition. At first, gains could be gradual but steady from property transactions. Profits will increase over time. High-quality academic outcomes are expected from some students.

Gemini Finance This Week

It looks like Geminis can expect a steady stream of income. Your expenditure may exceed what you bring in. But if you watch your spending and get some extra cash from unexpected sources, you should be able to keep your budget stable.

Gemini Family This Week

This week, Geminis will find happiness in spending time with their young relatives at home. Spending time with parents is a great way to pick up sound advice potentially. However, engaging in idle chatter with distant relatives will surely disrupt the tranquil atmosphere at home.

Gemini Career This Week

This week should be a good one for Gemini natives in terms of their careers. You will probably finish the project early with a good grade. Some employers may recognise this as an excellent effort on your part. If you work hard, you will be compensated for it.

Gemini Health This Week

The stress level of Geminis may be higher than average. Your health might start to suffer as a result of this. It may be time to take it easy. Stress and anxiety may be alleviated, and your nerves may be calmed with a therapeutic massage.

Gemini Love Life This Week

The romantic lives of Gemini natives may have to take a back seat to the demands of the workplace. This may cause your partner some irritation. There could be long-term repercussions for taking your successful relationship for granted.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out